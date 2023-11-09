Soulless Solomon and the Bold Future of Solana NFTs – Yahoo Finance – Cryptosaurus

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anyone who has followed the technology, finance, or cryptocurrency industries recently — has undoubtedly heard about NFTs. More precisely, known as non-fungible tokens. While the main directive of NFTs is quite high level, aiming to revolutionize the meaning of digital ownership – they have become extremely popular in artistic communities, who have adopted them as a way to create value, community, and tie together their artistic activities. I have seen. NFTs have been adopted. Unprecedented amount of desirability among collectors and traders.

Soulless Solomon is proud to announce its arrival in this new wave, which has given rise to an unprecedented self-sustaining economy of digital art whose value is rapidly increasing.

Projects like Ethereum’s CryptoPunks have attracted both mainstream and celebrity attention in recent memory, attracting collectors like finance giant Visa and mega-celebrities like Jay-Z and Logan Paul. This train isn’t going to stop any time soon, as almost every day we hear about new corporations and celebrities joining the NFT mission, and supporting projects and artists donating their talents to this emerging landscape.

While Ethereum has long been the home of NFT projects, a fierce competitor is rearing its head and rapidly approaching in Solana – a rival blockchain that supports much faster transaction speeds with a fraction of the consumer cost per transaction. . , It is being seen as the future of NFTs, with designers and blockchain developers flocking to the sector in droves in a race to become the Solana version of CryptoPunks.

The spirits behind gentle solomon

Solana The latest upcoming project aiming to dominate the NFT sector comes from a group of artists and experienced blockchain developers working under the project alias of Soulless Solomon. The project will produce 7,777 unique artworks handcrafted by an in-house team of artists, and will conduct a project called “minting”, in which thousands of potential customers will attempt to acquire an original piece in this limited time. Will be seen running for.

The team behind the project has woven an eerie, biblical prose into each work of art, combining the project’s story with a satirical commentary on internet culture and technology reminiscent of modern artists like street-art sensation Banksy. They intend to market the project to a massive community of NFT traders, and will put forward a project roadmap that will include the creation of unique merchandise and custom assets for owners and traders to dress up their digital profiles.

If you’re looking to get involved in the NFT trend, and believe Solana could be the next big hub for this new wave of crazy art-collecting – then this looks like the perfect project to get involved with. The best way to get involved in the project is to join their Discord community, and stay updated with promotional goodies leading up to the launch window and creation of artwork.

social interaction

Discord: www.discord.gg/6YYrKhBEMy

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/solomonsnft

medium: https://medium.com/@soullesssolomon

media Contact

company: Soulless Media Ventures Inc.

Contact Name: joseph green

Address: 1169 Alberni Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 1A5, Canada

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://soulless-solomon.com/

source link

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal. Putting this much aside can make it easier to live the lifestyle you want without worrying about running out of money in retirement. However, no… Continue reading → Post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

A House panel has passed a bill that would temporarily increase the standard tax deduction used by most taxpayers by $2,000 per person for the next two years. The Tax Cuts for Working Families Act (HR3936) was recently approved… Continue reading → Temporary tax plan could boost your standard deduction by up to $4,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Managing your taxes can be one of the most complex aspects of estate planning and a new IRS rule change continues that trend. Rules published in late March change how the stepped-up basis applies to assets held in irrevocable trusts. If you need help interpreting IRS rule changes or settings […] Do you want to leave assets to heirs? The post You Should Reconsider Your Irrevocable Trust After IRS Rule Change appeared first on SmartReads CMS – SmartAsset.

(Reuters) – Interest rates on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage fell by the most in nearly 16 months last week, helped by a surge in the Treasury market that underpins interest rates used to determine home costs. Has helped to do. Loan. Benchmark yields fell. The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell a quarter percentage point to 7.61% in the week ending Nov. 3, the lowest in nearly a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday. Yields saw a sharp reversal from a one-month updraft last week after the US Treasury said upcoming debt issuance will be slightly lower than previously expected and the Federal Reserve left its key overnight policy rate on hold for a second consecutive meeting. ,

While AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) revenue and EPS reveal how its business performed in the quarter ending September 2023, it may be worth considering how some key metrics are in line with Wall Street estimates and year-ago numbers. How do they match together? How to compare.

The tax agency this week announced several reforms to help Americans file their taxes next year.

Rivian now expects to make six times as many electric vehicles as Lucid this year.

Disney’s financial Q4 report marks the first time that the media giant is reporting earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks down ESPN’s financial position.

Devon Energy’s (DVN) third quarter production volumes improved from year-ago quarter levels, led by a solid contribution from the Delaware Basin.

For this week’s Barron’s Advisor Big Q, we asked financial advisors to describe the costly mistakes very rich people make. And they usually underestimate the luck involved – being in the right place at the right time, knowing the right people, etc. And if there is a windfall profit, they will invest in private equity or venture capital investments.

Get started investing for your child with these tips from a CPA.

Baby Boomers are seen as a group. But because of the Great Recession, it has become more difficult for young boomers to save time for retirement.

A group of Google employees has published an open letter calling out an alleged double standard at the company related to freedom of expression surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The letter condemns the “hate, abuse and retaliation” against Muslim, Arab and Palestinian workers within the company and demands that it exit Project Nimbus.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, said during the Yahoo Finance Invest Conference that he expects FTX to get back the 30% stake it took in his firm.

Is Pfizer stock facing a selloff after the company reported a sharp decline in sales of Covid products? Is PFE stock on sale?

AMC Entertainment beat expectations in the third quarter, boosted by this summer’s blockbuster film Barbenheimer. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, Warner Bros.’s Barbie has earned $1.4 billion in worldwide box office sales since July 19, while Universal’s Oppenheimer has earned $948 million worldwide. Analysts expected AMC (ticker: AMC) to report a loss of 25 cents a share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

Recently, insiders of many companies including these three have acquired shares. what did they see?

Higher fuel costs and increased capex do not bode well for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)’s profits.

You’d think that Nvidia’s expected 226% surge in profits this year couldn’t be beat. But two S&P 500 companies that aren’t even in tech appear to be making even bigger profits.

(Bloomberg) — Texas billionaire and real estate investor John Goff predicted that many attractive properties will soon fall off the market as rising interest rates are forcing some investors to sell. Most Read From Bloomberg Rockstar plans to announce highly anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Trump’s net worth has increased by $500 million since leaving the White House WeWork goes bankrupt, in debt Agreement signed with creditors for cuts, Apple delays work on next year’s iPhone, Mac software to fix bugs, Malaysia renews Hamas

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech