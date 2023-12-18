Sotheby’s has recently ventured into the world of Bitcoin ordinals inscriptions. The art auction juggernaut recently offered a trifecta of pixelated “Bitcoinshooms” NFTs, which raised an astonishing $450,000.

Among these artistic assets – notably created by renowned anonymous artist “shumetoshi” – the adorable avocado image “BIP39 Seed” attracted attention, bringing in a whopping $101,600. Another piece reminiscent of a mushroom character from the Super Mario series (“S Showroom”) fetched more than $240,000. Meanwhile, the crown mushroom named “Sovereign Individual” also came in with earnings of $108,400.

Sotheby’s Bitcoinshroom auction generated tremendous excitement, attracting 148 bids across three lots and dwarfing initial expectations of $20,000 to $30,000. Notably, the majority of participation in the auction came from new bidders, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total attendees.

Controversy and Demand for Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs

The popularity of Ethereum NFTs once ruled the digital asset markets, especially in relation to art. However, the Bitcoin Ordinals inscription created by Casey Rodermer on the Bitcoin blockchain last year brought a refreshing perspective. Since, this trend has sparked discussion within the Bitcoin community about whether to exclude transactions involving NFT-like tokens, as this would detract from Bitcoin’s original purpose as a peer-to-peer payment network. goes. ,

Regardless, the year 2023 has been a period of immense growth for Bitcoin Ordinals, fueling change in the Bitcoin blockchain sector and renewed interest in the non-fungible collectible.

The success of Sotheby’s recent auction and the substantial interest it generated underscores the continued growth of NFT and Bitcoin ordinals inscriptions, emphasizing the growing anticipation and excitement about further developments in this compelling field.

want more? Join NFT Plaza

Join the weekly newspaper

Follow us on Twitter

like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

*All investment/financial opinions expressed by NFT Plaza are from the personal research and experience of our site moderators and are meant as educational material only. Individuals are required to do thorough research on any product before making any kind of investment.

Digital art lover who brings a unique perspective to NFT news.

Source: nftplazas.com

Source: biz.crast.net