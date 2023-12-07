Sotheby’s Pioneers Bitcoin Ordinals with Upcoming NFT Auction – Cryptosaurus

Sotheby’s New York has announced a pioneering online auction titled “Bitcoinshooms: An Ordinals Auction”, scheduled to take place from December 6 to December 13, 2023. The event marks a notable development in the digital art sector, as Sotheby’s enters the Bitcoin arena. Ordinals, a relatively new form of non-fungible token (NFT), have been created by digital artist Shurumatoshi.

Shoramotoshi’s BitcoinShooms Collection is an upcoming NFT project within the Ordinals space, offering a series of pixelated artworks that delve into the complex tapestry of Bitcoin’s history, culture, and technological advancements. The artist, who chose to remain anonymous like Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has created a collection that serves not only as digital art but also as an educational tool about the fundamentals and evolution of BTC.

Sotheby’s Launches First Bitcoin Ordinals Sale

Describing the essence of the collection, Shurumatoshi said, “The Bitcoinshooms collection is a pixelated recap of the first 13 years of Bitcoin, an homage to the 8-bit style of art with a little nostalgia of the 90s, and the decades Is.” A way to mix it into the soil. My art spread to thousands of SSDs around the world. It is both a tool to raise awareness of the fundamentals of BTC, and an ironic way of highlighting what I see as its annoying pop elements and aberrations. This is dense knowledge and a journey for the curious.”

Michael Bohana, head of digital art and contemporary art specialist at Sotheby’s, shared Their enthusiasm is a unique opportunity to get started with such an anticipated project.

This demonstrates Ordinals’ potential to revolutionize the digital art field. The auction includes notable pieces such as the “S” for self-sovereignty, the “Sovereign Individual” inspired by the concepts of cryptography and decentralization, and the “BIP39 Seed,” underscoring the importance of private key security in BTC.

Bitcoin Ordinals, unlike other blockchain-based NFTs, are serialized Satoshis, the smallest units of BTC, embedded with media content known as inscriptions. This technology enables on-chain immutability and full ownership control, free from the constraints of smart contract logic.

Originally designed in October 2022, the collection features over 200 pieces, each reflecting a different aspect of BTC’s history and culture. This includes creating a rich mosaic of allusions, references and artistic interpretations ranging from depictions of important events in Bitcoin’s timeline to various cultural symbols and concepts.

The auction is set to accept bids in both fiat currency and cryptocurrencies, reflecting the growing integration of digital currencies into traditional art markets. Individual pieces are estimated to be worth between $20,000 and $30,000, highlighting the significant interest and value attributed to these unique digital assets.

At press time, the ORDI token was trading at $54.637, up nearly 30% from yesterday’s low of $40.79.

ORDI price rises above $54, 1-day chart | Source: ORDIUSD on tradingview.com

