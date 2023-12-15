Sotheby's launches historic auction of Bitcoin Ordinals NFT

The Bitcoinshooms compilation featured pixelated artworks with a particularly adorable avocado, which outperformed initial expectations and raised an impressive $101,600.

In an unprecedented move, renowned auction house Sotheby’s has entered the world of Bitcoin ordinal inscriptions, a form of non-fungible token (NFT), with unprecedented success. The auction featured a set of three pixelated images from the “Bitcoinshooms” collection, marking the auction house’s debut in NFTs in the Bitcoin sphere.

The sale, which concluded on Wednesday, December 13, exceeded all expectations, with the three digital images achieving a total price of approximately $450,000. Notably, this amount was five times the highest estimate, indicating a potential surge in mainstream interest for these tradable digital images, known colloquially as “NFTs on Bitcoin.”

The collection featured pixelated artworks, including a delectable avocado that sold for an impressive $101,600, surpassing initial estimates. Another image, reminiscent of a mushroom from the Super Mario franchise, fetched over $240,000. The auction, which attracted 148 bids across three lots, saw notable participation from new bidders, comprising more than two-thirds of the total participants.

Sotheby’s spokesman Derek Parsons hinted at future plans in an email communication, saying “there are more plans soon”.

Increasing demand for Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs

This success draws parallels with the NFT craze that swept digital-asset markets a few years ago, particularly with artworks and tokens built on the Ethereum blockchain. However, the Ordinals inscriptions displayed at Sotheby’s represent a new wave, which began with the technology pioneered by Casey Rodermer on the Bitcoin blockchain late last year.

The popularity of ordinal inscriptions has led to debate within the Bitcoin community as to whether transactions related to NFT-like inscriptions should be filtered, as they distract from the original vision of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer payment network. The recent success of the Bitcoinshroom collection at Sotheby’s, potentially considered high art, may influence the ongoing debate by emphasizing the profit interests associated with these unique digital assets.

According to information available on the Sotheby’s website, the three digital images presented at the auction are part of the Bitcoinshroom collection of ordinal inscriptions, created by the pseudonymous artist Shrumatoshi. In particular, the digital avocado, codenamed “BIP39 Seed,” was initially estimated to be worth between $20,000 and $30,000, but it exceeded expectations by selling for a remarkable $101,600.

Bitcoin Ordinals have caused a huge frenzy this year 2023, triggering a new wave of NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

