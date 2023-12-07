Sotheby's launches first Bitcoin ordinals-based NFT auction

Source: Pixabay

Sotheby’s has announced the launch of its inaugural Bitcoin Ordinals sale, an online auction showcasing three items from the Bitcoinshooms NFT collection.

in an x Post On December 6, the auction house said it was “thrilled” to present its first Bitcoin Ordinals sale, which will run from December 6 to 13.

Sotheby’s announced in a press release, “Beautifully weaving a subtle tapestry of Bitcoin’s history, culture and core technicalities, each unique, pixelated and hand-crafted piece is an exquisite, yet unique addition to the revolutionary field of Bitcoin.” also becomes part of the playful guide.” Start of auction.

Conceived by pseudonymous digital artist Shrumatoshi, Bitcoinshooms features pixelated art that aims to depict the history, culture and core technical aspects of the blockchain, according to Sotheby’s.

Although the Bitcoinshrooms collection includes 222 works, only three items will be up for auction.

The three items put up for auction include the “S”, which symbolizes “self-sovereignty”; “The Sovereign Individual,” taking inspiration from the Bitcoin-related book by James Dale Davidson and William Rees-Mogg; and “BIP39 seed”, a reference to the commonly used 12 to 24 recovery seed phrase backups.

So far, a total of 107 bids have been placed in various lots, out of which “S” has received the highest interest in 47 bids.

While each lot was initially estimated to be worth between $20,000 and $30,000 without any reserve, the current bidding high has already exceeded these estimates. “S,” “Sovereign Individual,” and “BIP39 Seed” are currently bid at $42,000, $50,000, and $28,000, respectively.

“The BitcoinShooms collection is a pixelated recap of the first 13 years of Bitcoin, a tribute to the 8-bit style of art that expresses a bit of nostalgia for the 90s, bringing with me thousands of SSDs scattered around the world. A way to mix in the mud. Art (next level cyber-vandalism), a tool to raise awareness about Bitcoin and what I personally see as its fundamentals, what I consider its annoying pop elements. And I see it as an aberration, an ironic way of expressing my anger at that,” Shrumatoshi said of the collection.

The Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol provides a novel method to store and exchange digital content on the Bitcoin blockchain. Taking advantage of Bitcoin’s smallest unit, the Satoshi, users can mine NFTs, BRC-20 tokens, and other arbitrary data directly on the blockchain, turning each piece into a unique and tradable asset.

While the terms “ordinals” and “inscriptions” are often used interchangeably, an ordinal specifically serves as a unique sorted identifier for an individual Satoshi, while an inscription refers to the content associated with that particular Satoshi. Or refers to data.

Source: cryptonews.com