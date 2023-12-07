Sotheby's holds first auction for Bitcoin version of NFT “Ordinals”

Bitcoinshroom auction held

Well-established auction house Sotheby’s has announced that it will hold its first auction for the Bitcoin (BTC) NFT (non-fungible token) project Ordinals from December 6 to 13.

The artwork “Bitcoinshooms,” designed by artist Shroom Toshi, will be put up for auction.

Ordinal is a protocol that creates persistent digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It is a system that assigns a number to the smallest unit of Bitcoin, the “satoshi,” and tracks data such as images and videos.

The number of transactions for the ordinal-based token standard “BRC-20” is also growing rapidly. The most recent high volume of transactions occurred on December 3, which accounted for 39% of BTC network activity in terms of trading volume.

What is NFT?

Short for “non-fungible token”, a digital token that is non-fungible and has unique value. It is used not only for the exchange of “digital items” in blockchain games, but also for proof of ownership of expensive works of art, and it is used by rights holders (creators) in the “secondary distribution market”. A revolutionary tool for, which was difficult to obtain. Acquire from second-hand sales. It is also gaining attention as a means of giving back.

What are “Bitcoin Showrooms”?

Shroom Toshi describes his “Bitcoinshrooms” collection as pixel art depictions of the first 13 years of Bitcoin. He further added that it is a tribute to the 8-bit art style, which also represents 90s nostalgia.

This time, the three objects up for auction at Sotheby’s are pixel-drawn mushroom-shaped letter “S”, “Sovereign Individual” and the avocado-shaped “BIP39 Seed”.

The expected bidding price for the trio is around $20,000 to $30,000 (about 2.9 million yen to 4.4 million yen).

“S” stands for self-sovereignty. “Sovereign Person” also means “Sovereign Person” and is one of the early works of the “Bitcoinshooms” collection.

The BIP39 seed also stands for a unique list of 12 to 24 words that generates the Bitcoin address and private key.

The Bitcoinshroom collection also includes over 200 other pieces that pay homage to the history of Bitcoin. For example, there are characters with a secret key motif, a character wearing a mountain-shaped hat after the Mount Gox incident, and a character with a question mark, the symbol of anonymity.

Taking over NFTs from 2021

Sotheby’s will launch an NFT auction for the first time in 2021. That same year, it was reported that cumulative sales of NFTs reached $100 million (about 11.4 billion yen).

In June this year, digital artist Dmitry Chernyak’s NFT “Ringers #879 (The Goose)” was sold for a high price of approximately 880 million yen.

