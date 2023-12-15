Auction giant Sotheby’s sold “inscriptions” created using the Bitcoin blockchain’s Ordinals protocol for the first time in an auction that ended on the 13th. It was displayed from a collection of pixel art called “Bitcoin Showrooms” and raised approximately $450,000 (about 63 million yen, equivalent to 140 yen per dollar), more than five times the highest expected winning bid. This could be a sign of mainstream enthusiasm for tradable digital images called “NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.”

A pixelated avocado sold for more than $100,000 and a mushroom from the Super Mario series sold for more than $240,000, Sotheby’s spokesman Derek Parsons said. Three images including the design were displayed. There were a total of 148 bids on the three objects, with more than two-thirds of the bidders being new entrants to Sotheby’s.

“We have more plans for the near future,” Parsons said in an email.

Ordinals Membership Popularity

The results are reminiscent of the frenzy that gripped the digital asset market several years ago when digital art and NFTs first began attracting lucrative sums and mainstream attention. An NFT by artist Beeple has sold for $69 million at auction house Christie’s. However, many of those collections were built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Introduced on the Bitcoin blockchain late last year using new technology developed by Casey Rodermer, ordinals inscriptions have become quite popular this year, causing congestion and rising fees.

There is a heated debate among Bitcoin users and developers over whether to filter NFT-like “inscription” transactions issued using Ordinals. This is because it is not the main financial use in line with the vision of many supporters of native blockchains.

So the idea that some images could be considered high art could swing the debate in favor of profit.

According to Sotheby’s website, the three digital images are from Bitcoinshroom, a collection of sequential inscriptions by an artist who uses the pseudonym Shroomtoshi.

The avocado pixel art, known as “BIP39 Seed”, was originally expected to sell for $20,000 to $30,000, but ultimately sold for $101,600.

｜Translation and editing: Rinan Hayashi

｜Image: Bitcoinshrooms.com

｜Original text: ‘Bitcoin NFT’ craze as Super-Mario-style mushroom character tops $200K at Sotheby’s



