Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – An organization funded by international leftist billionaire George Soros is playing a big role in the complicated race for Allegheny County District Attorney. Incumbent Steve Zappala is a Democrat and the county’s former public defender is now running as a Republican due to his Democratic primary loss to progressive Matt Duggan. A lot of eyebrows were raised over the weekend when campaign finance reports revealed that almost all of the money Dugan received came from the Pennsylvania Justice and Public Safety PAC, which is funded by Soros.

Filings reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette show that Dugan raised just under $67,000 between June 6 and October 23. Normally this would be a very low amount for a Democrat in a countywide race. But Dugan received a whopping $1.1 million as “in-kind contributions” from PJPS and, according to the filing, used the money to advertise his entire campaign on-air and in mailers, as well as at the polls. Is being done for.

PJPS PAC donated more than $700,000 to Dugan for his May primary challenge against Zappala, which was used almost exclusively in ads to oust the incumbent Democratic district attorney, who had held the seat since 1998. Are. At the time, the PJPS PAC was the charity Dugan raised almost all of the money, with revelations at the time that Soros was the only contributor to the PAC before his primary.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported late Friday that it was still unclear in the filing whether Soros was his group’s sole donor or if others contributed through PJPS PAC.

Zappala is one of the state’s longest-serving district attorneys. Duggan unseated him in the May Allegheny County primary, in which traditional Democrats were ousted by progressive activists, many of whom had previous ties to the Pittsburgh chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. They include Sara Inamorato, who is seeking the office of powerful Allegheny County chief executive.

Soros’s bottom-up funding of local races has been going on for nearly 10 years. Their candidates often run in low-turnout closed primary races on social justice platforms, a strategy that has surprised traditionally Democrat counties and state parties and caused disruption in local Democratic parties when they win. Once in power they end up causing even more disruption when they abandon their tough stance on crime.

Campaign finance disclosures show that Soros began donating in 2015, and by 2016 he had given at least $5.6 million to PACs supporting district attorney candidates from Arizona to Wisconsin, according to campaign filings.

By 2017, Soros put his money on the candidacy of then-little-known defense attorney Larry Krasner, who, in a crowded primary, split the vote to become district attorney in Philadelphia due to a Soros-backed $1.7 million cash infusion. PAC.

Despite rising crime rates in the city, voters re-elected him by a wide margin in 2021 in another low-turnout race.

While Krasner has blamed COVID-19 for the historic increase in brutal killings of Philadelphia residents — there were more than 500 murders in 2021 for the first time since the 1990s — his critics, including the police union, have called for an end to low cash bail. attributed their decision to do so. level felony and no longer requires bail for drug-related charges, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Critics say the policy drives repeat offenders back onto the street.

Voters, mostly Democrats, shrugged their shoulders and voted him back in.

Soros-backed candidates have also won in several major cities, including Chicago. In the Windy City, Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx, who was endorsed by Soros, announced in May this year that she would not seek re-election in the Democratic machine-run city. His decision was in direct response to his relationship with the Chicago Police Department, which deteriorated rapidly in response to his focus on “racial equality” rather than prosecuting career criminals.

Dugan, like Krasner, wants to reduce cash bail. He said he wanted to create a one-court system with only one judge to handle criminal cases for downtown Pittsburgh. That system has caused deep concern as city officials have turned a blind eye to open-air drug use, aggressive panhandlers and a sea of ​​trash-strewn homeless camps that smell of urine and feces.

If Dugan wins, it would solidify Allegheny County’s move from marginalization on the left to sustainability over the past four years. It was a surge that began in 2017 and has featured significantly in electing far-left Democrats to office.

As one elected Democratic official said, if Dugan wins, or Innamorato for that matter, the far left hasn’t disrupted the Democratic Party, they’ve subverted it — and they’ll do the same with Allegheny County.

“You could even change the sign,” he said, “from welcome in Pittsburgh to welcome in Portland.”

