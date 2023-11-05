Soros family and other high-profile megadonors helped boost political career of New York AG suing Trump

George Soros, two of his family members and other megadonors helped advance the political career of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing former President Trump, according to filings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

James, a Democrat, filed a civil lawsuit against Trump last year, alleging that he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets. He claimed that Trump’s children – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, as well as their associates and businesses – committed “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in their financial statements.

New York City Judge Arthur Angorone is presiding over Trump’s civil fraud trial, which stems from James’ lawsuit. Trump has criticized James for his handling of the trial, the lack of a jury in the trial, and Angoron’s handling of the case.

The former president has also dismissed Angoron as a “democrat” and an “operative”. He also took aim at James, labeling him a “radical-left attorney general.”

Reid Hoffman, George Soros, Letitia James

In recent years, James has received support from a number of left-wing donors, who have also spent significant sums on anti-Trump efforts in the past, according to state campaign finance records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Financier George Soros has contributed at least $20,000 to James’ candidacy, including two $10,000 donations in 2021 and 2022. The 93-year-old billionaire has poured millions of dollars into efforts to support Biden and oppose Trump, and his Open Society Foundations has lined up a bankroll. Many leftist organizations that have worked against the former President.

However, Soros wasn’t the only member of the family to throw money at James. His son, Jonathan Soros, gave at least $10,000 to his campaign between 2018 and 2022, while Jonathan’s wife, Jennifer Allen Soros, added $4,000 in 2022.

Billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who helped rehabilitate convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s image and visited his infamous island, is one of the New York attorney general’s biggest supporters.

Records show Hoffman donated $47,100 to his 2022 campaign. Hoffman has invested large sums of money in efforts to torpedo Trump. He has also come under criticism for a previous attempt in the Alabama Senate race, which The New York Times described as a “Russian-style social media hoax” campaign.

George Soros and his family together invested thousands of dollars to support James.

California-based physician Carla Jurvetson provided James with at least $67,300 in campaign contributions since 2019, according to the filing. Like Soros and Hoffman, Jurvetson has also spent significant sums against Trump and pushing Biden as he has established himself as a major donor in recent election cycles.

James’s other notable contributors include director Spike Lee, former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer.

Trump and his spokespeople have regularly criticized James during his civil fraud trial.

“The Attorney General has filed this case under the consumer protection statute that denies the right to a jury,” a Trump spokesperson previously said. “There was never an option to choose a jury trial. It is unfortunate that a jury will not be able to hear how absurd the merits of this case are and conclude that no wrongdoing ever occurred.”

Meanwhile, Engoron, who is presiding over the civil fraud trial and whom Trump has referred to as an “operative,” has donated exclusively to Democrats.

Angoron has unique authority on Trump’s civil fraud case. It is a jury-free bench trial, with the judge overseeing it and ultimately determining its outcome and punishment. James wants his business to be fined $250 million after accusing Trump of fraud.

New York Judge Arthur Angoron, who is hearing Trump’s civil fraud case, has donated exclusively to Democrats in the past.

The Daily Wire first reported that Angoron has given more than $5,000 to Democrats over the past 25 years. The money has primarily gone to local committees, with his most recent donation being to Manhattan Democrats in 2018.

The money also went to Democratic candidates such as former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, former Governor David Paterson and other state lawmakers, the publication reported.

And while there is no jury in Trump’s case, Angoron previously shared his “controversial” view that he could dismiss him based on his emotions in a video that went viral on social media.

“Now, I’m going to say something controversial, even though I’m being taped,” he says in the video that appears to be from eight years ago. “The jury gets it very wrong – that’s my own opinion. I only do civil trials – personal injury cases, contract disputes – but I’ve had situations where I’m like, ‘Oh my God – for God’s sake. How do they think that? Could?

He said, “Well, I have a tool with which I can deal with this. It’s called non-judgment despite judgment.” “I can say that there is no possible way that a reasonable jury would come to that conclusion. Well, am I following the law, or am I making the law? Well, I’m following the law .I am an impartial referee.” But it is difficult to understand your feelings. I have the equipment.”

Last month, Angoron ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization defrauded banks, insurers and others while building their real estate empire by overvaluing their properties and overvaluing the paperwork used in making deals and securing financing. Inflated his net worth.

Angoron’s decision came after James sued Trump, his children and the Trump Organization, alleging that the former president “increased his net worth by billions of dollars” and that his children helped him do so.

James’ campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on his donation.

