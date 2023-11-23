VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global sorbitol market According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the size was US$1.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for sorbitol in pharmaceutical applications is the primary key factor driving market revenue growth. Sorbitol is used in pharmaceutical applications as a tablet thickener in wet granulation or dry compression formulations. Sorbitol is often used in chewable tablets and as a plasticizer for gelatin in capsule formulations due to its sweet taste. Additionally, sorbitol is used to make sugar-free liquids and as a stabilizer in medicine, vitamins, and antacid suspensions. Sorbitol also prevents crystallization around the top of the bottle when used in syrups and in injections and topical treatments as well as an osmotic laxative.

Furthermore, increasing demand for low-calorie and healthy F&B products among individuals is another major factor driving the revenue growth of the market. Sorbitol is a polyol used as a sweetener in a variety of foods, including sugar-free desserts, frozen desserts, bakery items, and chewing gum. Sorbitol has 60% the sweetness and one-third the calories of sucrose, and leaves a sweet, refreshing and pleasant taste. Furthermore, sorbitol does not contribute to dental cavities and is beneficial for diabetics as it reduces the increase in blood glucose and insulin response associated with glucose consumption, thereby increasing market revenue. However, a large number of F&B manufacturers are moving towards cost-effective alternative sweetener products such as erythritol, xylitol, lactitol and mannitol for cooking and processing food products, which may restrain the revenue growth of the market.

Sorbitol Report Summary

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$1.66 billion CAGR (2023-2032) 6.1% Revenue forecast till 2032 US$2.98 billion base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019–2021 forecast period 2023-2032 quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Sorbitol Types, Sources, Applications, Grades, Distribution Channels, End Uses and Areas regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Profile of Major Companies ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Ingredion, SPI Pharma, Merck KGaA, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Bettery Foods, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Gcon Foods Pvt. Ltd., B Food Science Co., Ltd., American International Foods, Inc., Spectrum Chemical, B Food Science Company Limited, The Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Limited, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, Informa Markets, Sayaz, Terios and The Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Limited. scope of customization 10 hours free customization and expert consultation

Sorbitol Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sorbitol market is fragmented and the majority of the revenue is held by large and medium-sized market players. Key players are implementing various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and introducing more effective products in the market.

Some of the key players included in the global Sorbitol market report are:

Admiral

Cargill, Incorporated

roquette frères

ingredient

SPI Pharma

Merck KGaA

Battery Foods

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Zeecon Foods Pvt Ltd

B Food Science Company Limited

American International Foods, Inc.

spectrum chemicals

Sukhjeet Starch and Chemicals Limited

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

Informa Markets

sayaji

Terios

Sorbitol Latest Industry News

On March 10, 2022, Sunar Misir announced the launch of a new product, Sunsorb Sorbitol Powder, in its polyol line through investment in a high-tech manufacturing facility in Turkey. SunSorb Sorbitol Powder adds powerful freshness to sugar-free chewing gum and aids in the production of excellent textured and hard tablets for both confectionary and pharmaceutical purposes due to its cooling effect.

Some highlights of the report

Liquid sorbitol segment had the largest revenue share in the global sorbitol market in 2022. This is due to the increasing demand for liquid sorbitol as it is used as a sugar substitute in various F&B products. Liquid sorbitol provides sweetness without the same calorie content as sugar, making it suitable for sugar-free or low-calorie foods and drinks. Additionally, liquid sorbitol improves the softness and chewability of candies and is commonly used in sugar-free ice creams to add sweetness, texture and texture, which is also expected to increase the revenue of this segment. Liquid sorbitol is also used as a humectant in diabetic fruit jams and peanut butter to reduce dryness and increase spreadability.

The beverages segment in the global sorbitol market is expected to consistently register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of sorbitol in the F&B sector as it provides sweetness and texture, while also enhancing digestion and oral health. Sorbitol is often used as a low-calorie sweetener, humectant, texturizer, or softener due to its sweetness, about 60% relative to sucrose, and high water solubility. Furthermore, sorbitol is present in various food products, such as chewing gums, candies, desserts, ice creams and diabetic delicacies, thereby increasing the revenue of this sector.

The online retail segment is expected to account for a significant share of revenue in the global sorbitol market during the forecast period, which is attributed to factors such as no additional costs as products can be shipped directly from sellers. Online retailers provide detailed product descriptions, ingredients, and customer reviews, resulting in allowing individuals to make informed decisions about products containing sorbitol. Consumers are turning to e-commerce websites to shop from a larger selection of options and avail offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping. E-commerce is changing the way people buy and sell alternative products. E-commerce websites have many advantages over other types of sales channels in terms of product accessibility, affordability, transportation patterns and many other important elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sorbitol market based on sorbitol type, source, application, grade, distribution channel, end-use and region:

type of sorbitol Outlook (revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) liquid sorbitol powdered sorbitol

Source Outlook (revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032)

Application Outlook (revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) sweetness Meekness excipients Other

Category Outlook (revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) food grade pharmaceutical grade industrial grade

distribution channel Outlook (revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) Direct Sales distributor online retail

end use Outlook (revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) Food & Beverage (F&B) medicines Personal Care and Cosmetics chemicals Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Source: www.globenewswire.com