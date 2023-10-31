Sophisticated AI poses looming risks to humanity. Are technical and political leaders doing enough?

LONDON (AP) — Thanks to cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems, chatbots like ChatGPT have surprised the world with their ability to write speeches, plan vacations or hold conversations on a par with, or arguably even better than, humans. Now, Frontier AI has become the latest buzzword as concerns grow that the emerging technology has capabilities that could endanger humanity.

Everyone from the British government to top researchers and even major AI companies are warning about the yet-unknown dangers of frontier AI and calling for safeguards to protect people from its existential threats .

The debate reached a fever pitch on Wednesday, when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a two-day summit focused on frontier AI. It is reportedly expected to include a group of about 100 officials from 28 countries, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and executives from major US artificial intelligence companies including OpenAI, Google’s DeepMind and Anthropic. Will be included.

The location is Bletchley Park, a former top secret base for World War II codebreakers led by Alan Turing. The historic property is seen as the birthplace of modern computing as it was here that Turing and others cracked the code of Nazi Germany using the world’s first digital programmable computer.

In a speech last week, Sunak said that only governments – not AI companies – can keep people safe from the risks of the technology. However, he also said the UK’s approach is “not to rush into regulation”, even as he outlined a number of scary-sounding risks, such as making chemical or biological weapons more easily Use of AI.

“We need to take this seriously, and we need to start focusing on trying to get ahead of the problem,” said Jeff Clune, an associate computer science professor at the University of British Columbia who focuses on AI and machine learning.

Clune was among a group of influential researchers who wrote a paper last week calling on governments to do more to manage the risks from AI. It’s the latest in a series of dire warnings from tech giants like Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman about the rapidly evolving technology and the uneven ways industry, political leaders and researchers approach it when it comes to reining in risks and regulation. The matter comes. ,

It is not certain that AI will wipe out the human race, Clune said, but there is substantial risk and potential for that to happen. And we need to draw society’s attention to try to solve this now instead of waiting for the worst to happen.

One of Sunak’s big goals is to get agreement on a communique about the nature of AI risks. He is also unveiling plans for an AI Safety Institute that will evaluate and test new types of technology and a global expert panel inspired by the UN Climate Change Panel to understand AI and produce a “State of AI Science” report Is proposing to construct. ,

The summit reflects the British government’s eagerness to host international summits to show it is not isolated and can still lead on the world stage after leaving the EU three years ago.

Britain also wants to stake its claim on a hot-button policy issue where both the US and the 27-nation EU are stepping in.

Brussels is finalizing the world’s first comprehensive AI rules, while US President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Monday to guide the development of AI based on voluntary commitments made by tech companies.

China, which is one of the two world AI powers along with the US, has been invited to the summit, although Sunak could not say with “100% certainty” that representatives from Beijing would attend.

The paper, signed by Clune and more than 20 other experts, including two experts called the “godfathers” of AI – Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio – called on governments and AI companies to take concrete actions, such as limiting their research and development. Spending one third of. Resource on ensuring the safe and ethical use of advanced autonomous AI.

Frontier AI is shorthand for the latest and most powerful systems that push to the very edge of AI’s capabilities. They are based on foundation models, which are algorithms trained on a wide range of information obtained from the Internet to provide a common, but infallible base of knowledge.

This makes frontier AI systems “dangerous” because they are not completely knowledgeable, Clune said. “People assume and think they are overly knowledgeable, and that can get you into trouble.”

However, the meeting has faced criticism that it is overly concerned with distant threats.

“The focus of the summit is actually a little narrow,” said Francine Bennett, interim director of the Ada Lovelace Institute, a London-based policy research group that focuses on AI.

“We risk forgetting about the broader set of risks and protections and algorithms that are already part of everyday life,” he said at a Chatham House panel last week.

Deb Raji, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, who has studied algorithmic bias, pointed to problems with systems already deployed in the UK, such as a police facial recognition system that had much higher false identification rates for black people. And an algorithm that failed a high school exam.

More than 100 civil society groups and experts said in an open letter to Sunak that the summit is a “missed opportunity” and marginalizes the communities and workers most affected by AI.

Skeptics say the UK government has set its summit goals too low, noting that regulating AI will not be on the agenda, instead focusing on setting up “guardrails”.

Sunak’s call not to rush into regulation is “reminiscent of the message we hear from many corporate representatives in the US,” Raji said. “And so I’m not surprised that it’s also making its way into what they’re saying to UK officials.”

Tech companies should not be involved in drafting the rules because they “underestimate or underestimate” the full range of urgency and harms, Raji said. “They are also not as open to supporting proposed laws that may be necessary but could effectively jeopardize their bottom line,” he said.

DeepMind and OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment. Anthropic said co-founders Dario Amodei and Jack Clark will attend.

Microsoft said in a blog post that it “looks forward to the UK’s next steps to convene the summit, advance its efforts on AI safety testing, and support greater international collaboration on AI governance.”

The government says it will have the right mix of attendees from government, academia, civil society and business.

The Institute for Public Policy Research, a centre-left UK think tank, said it would be a “historic mistake” if the tech industry was left to regulate itself without government oversight.

“Regulators and the public are largely unaware of how AI is being deployed in the economy,” said Carsten Jung, senior economist at the group. “But self-regulation doesn’t work for social media companies, it doesn’t work for the finance sector, and it won’t work for AI.”

,

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless contributed to this report.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com