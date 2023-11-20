BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily:

Manzoor Hussain Soomro, 67, dressed in a suit, was filled with excitement in front of the camera. Speaking about the role of youth in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he looked at the volunteers present with obvious enthusiasm. “They are the future,” he said. “They are more energetic and more adapted to modern technology than our generation, and they are the future leaders of the world.”

This was the seventh time that Professor Manzoor Hussain Soomro has participated in the Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop. The sight of teachers and students from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, countries along the Belt and Road, as well as Chinese volunteers working at the venue impressed him with the purpose of the event: youth. Using the power of. A sustainable supply of talent is a decisive factor for growth in science and technology and beyond.

Railways, roads and bridges bring engineers

“Science and technology are powerful. In countries where young people are not good at the development and application of technology, they should seek cooperation to move forward,” Soomro said. Pakistani academics are committed to research on international scientific and technological cooperation, especially cooperation between BRI partners. He is recognized as an international stalwart as Vice Chairman of the Belt and Road International Science Education Consortium (BRISEC) and a recipient of the Chinese Government Friendship Award in 2020.

Soomro refers to his home country Pakistan as a laboratory for many collaborative projects between China and other BRI partners. In recent years, they have seen railways, highways, bridges, dams and other large infrastructure projects coming up in Pakistan as a result of close cooperation with China. Upon completion of these projects, many Pakistanis have been employed for daily maintenance of the facilities, after which they will be trained to become engineers or technicians with scientific literacy. “This will provide excellent access to science education [for young people in developing countries], Soomro said. As part of the BRI, youth training has kept pace with the times and delivered remarkable results.

A teenager walks out of a village without electricity

Soomro grew up in poverty in a hot Pakistani village, where there was no electricity and little access to information.

His father, a farmer, had no formal education but was wise in raising his young son, encouraging his curiosity and exploration of the world of science, including astronomy.

As a student, Soomro had a strong desire to escape poverty. He loved science and as he explored it, he realized the importance of communication and education for personal development. After excelling in various science competitions he was awarded the President’s Merit Scholarship in Pakistan and traveled to the United Kingdom to pursue a PhD. They have gradually made their place on the international stage and are engaged in more and more international cooperation.

Technology provides access to education to the underprivileged

The experience of working in UNESCO, FAO UN and other organizations has made Soomro deeply aware of the role of science and technology in helping the underprivileged. In the past, in some remote rural areas, schools were understaffed and lacked facilities, especially for subjects like physics. Science is dynamic but teachers generally do not receive up-to-date training. As a result, their education quality lagged far behind that of urban schools. The introduction of distance education and collaboration with outside teachers has made it possible to significantly improve education in poor areas. However, there is no substitute for face-to-face conversation.

Soomro says personalized learning is also more conducive to education as artificial intelligence is introduced into traditional classrooms. Students can adjust the pace and difficulty of their learning to suit their needs, and people with disabilities and those who speak different languages ​​will no longer be left out of education.

“Young people can work together instead of just competing and comparing themselves to each other.” “The future of work will change significantly, but it can be predicted that strong critical thinking, analytical abilities, adaptability and continuous learning will all be important for young people.”

He says that through Maker Camps organized by the China Association for Science and Technology and local governments, he hopes young people will find their unique strengths, discover themselves and learn to work with others while pursuing their dreams. His idea is in line with the BRI vision: harnessing our strengths to achieve development that benefits all.

Decision

