January 9, 2024
Sony's new 'digital birth certificate' for imaging technology smells a lot like an NFT. Sony announces development of in-camera digital signature


  • Sony announced the development of in-camera digital signature technology at CES 2024.
  • The technology creates a unique identifier for images captured from their devices, which confirms the origin of the content.
  • Its purpose is to protect the authenticity of content and combat misinformation, particularly in journalism.
  • In-camera signatures and C2PA certification will be released in a firmware update for select camera models later this year.

    Sony is breaking new ground in the ongoing NFT and content authenticity saga with the development of in-camera digital signature technology. This technology effectively creates a “birth certificate” for images captured from their devices, confirming the origin of the content. Its purpose is to protect the authenticity of content and combat misinformation, particularly in journalism.

    Combating misinformation and protecting authenticity

    The technology is designed to be integrated into the camera’s hardware, generating a machine-based digital signature when the image is captured. This creates a unique identifier that can be tracked and verified, much like the blockchain technology underpinning NFTs. It aims to allow professionals, particularly in journalism, to protect the authenticity of their content and provide news agencies an additional layer of protection in the fight against the distribution of manipulated images.

    The company has shown that the tools and technology can help show that photos are authentic and unaltered and has announced that its in-camera signature and C2PA certification will be included in a firmware update for the Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S. Will be included. will be issued. Will be done. III model later this year.

