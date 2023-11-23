Sony to face £6 billion lawsuit in UK for allegedly overcharging PlayStation customers

(PlayStation Owes You)

Sony is set to fight a potential £6 billion lawsuit accusing the gaming giant of using its dominant position in the market to overcharge UK consumers for PlayStation Store items.

Sony attempted to have the lawsuit, which was first filed in August 2022, dismissed with company lawyers calling it “flawed from beginning to end,” but the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal has now blocked these efforts. .

The lawsuit alleges that Sony’s practice of purchasing all digital games and add-ons exclusively through the PlayStation Store is unfair.

Consumers currently pay a surcharge of about 30 percent on all these PlayStation Store transactions.

The case against Sony is being led by UK-based consumer lawyer Alex Neil, who was previously managing director of consumer advocacy powerhouse Whyte.

Despite their teams of highly paid lawyers, we are seeing more consumers in the UK taking up arms against the tech giants.

The amount of damages lost in “class action” lawsuits is set to rise from £22bn to £26bn in 2022, according to Thomson Reuters research.

Class action lawsuits, which have historically been more common in the US, are where a large group of people, often consumers, go against companies, represented by a single person or a small number of people.

The campaign behind the lawsuit claims that, if the case is successful, individual PlayStation consumers could be eligible for damages estimated at between £67 and £562 per person, without taking into account interest.

To qualify for the above, you must reside in the UK and purchase on the PlayStation Store between August 19th, 2016 and August 19th, 2022. Nine million people in the UK could potentially be eligible for payments of between £67 and £562.

But PlayStation users shouldn’t start planning where to spend the money, as the campaign acknowledged that it “could take several years” to reach any kind of agreement and there’s no indication that the trial will end. When can the date be?

In a statement on the recent victory against the dismissals, Neill said: “This is the first step towards ensuring that consumers get back what they are owed as a result of Sony breaking the law. Sony has taken advantage of the loyalty of PlayStation gamers, charging them exorbitant prices for years.

“It is important that the Competition Court recognizes that Sony must explain its actions by ordering the prosecution to proceed.”

In a similar major anti-tech blow, the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal earlier this month ruled in favor of a lawsuit against Apple alleging that the tech company cheated iPhone owners by installing battery-intensive CPU updates. Was misled about the battery status of his smartphone. ,

The case, dubbed Batterygate, could see an £853 million payout distributed to users of some older generation iPhones.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com