Sony reports 29% decline in operating profit due to weakness in chip business

PlayStation DualSense controller and PlayStation 5 console.

Jakub Porzycki | Nurfoto | getty images

Sony on Thursday reported a 29% decline in operating profit in its fiscal second quarter, as the Japanese electronics giant faced weakness in its imaging sensor – or chip – business.,

Here’s how Sony performed against LSEG consensus estimates in the September quarter:

Revenue: 2.8 trillion yen ($18.5 billion) vs. 2.87 trillion yen expected. This represents an increase of 8% year-on-year.

Operating profit: 263 billion JPY vs. 304.4 billion yen expected. This represents a year-on-year decline of 29%.

Sony attributed the significant decline in profit to weakness in its imaging sensor business, as well as a decline in profit in its financial services and entertainment, technology and services businesses.

The company said profit at its chip division fell more than 28% in the fiscal second quarter.

Sony supplies camera chips to consumer technology manufacturing giants such as Apple, which uses its semiconductors in its iPhones.

Despite the decline in profit, the company raised its sales forecast for the full year and said it now expected total sales of 12.4 trillion yen (up from an earlier forecast of 12.2 trillion yen) as it expected positive foreign exchange rates. Profit has been made.

The Japanese yen has weakened significantly against the dollar, and Sony earns most of its income outside the US.

Thursday’s results follow a fiscal first quarter in which Sony reported a 33% year-on-year increase in revenue to 3 trillion Japanese yen, but a 31% year-on-year decline in profit. 253 billion yen. The company at the time cited weakness in its financial services and pictures division, which had seen a slight decline due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America and other unions in protest of the use of artificial intelligence to generate film scripts.

