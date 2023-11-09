Sony raises annual outlook as mobile arena emerges from recession

(Bloomberg) — Sony Group Corp. raised its full-year outlook for sales and profit as electronics and media spending stabilized and its global numbers swelled due to the weaker yen.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant is targeting net sales of ¥12.4 trillion ($82.1 billion) in fiscal 2024, up from ¥12.2 trillion and better than estimates. It stuck to its current forecast for operating income of 1.17 trillion yen.

The move is likely to allay some investors’ fears about the global consumer spending environment during an economic downturn. The price discount likely boosted sales of the flagship PS5 gaming console, reversing a growth slowdown during the June quarter. Sony is launching a slimmer version of the device this Friday with the goal of boosting sales momentum heading into the year-end holiday season.

However, the discounting is having an impact on margins and Chief Operating Officer Hiroki Totoki, who began overseeing the PlayStation business last month, may be forced to implement cost-cutting measures. Sony is already reducing headcount at some of its major studios.

Sony’s other main pillar, smartphone image sensors supplied by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, is struggling with extremely weak global demand. Apple’s disappointing holiday-quarter outlook has again raised concerns about the reception of the iPhone 15, especially in China.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Image sensor sales may recover sequentially in 2Q, leading to increased operating profit, but this may be partially offset by costs related to increased production. In the long term, Sony is looking to try to capture more than 60% share of the image sensor market by fiscal year 2025 in terms of value. The Japanese government has actively provided subsidies to chip makers, suggesting this could help Sony add manufacturing lines.

– Masahiro Wakasugi, Analyst

The shift toward streaming is benefiting Sony’s music business, which has remained resilient even during the economic downturn. The Japanese conglomerate is investing for a stronger presence in India, the world’s most populous country, where entertainment spending is expected to rise along with rising incomes.

On the film front, Sony is adding to its roster of game film adaptations by teaming up with the Nintendo company on the live-action Legend of Zelda. Nintendo’s Super Mario film became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, raising expectations for Zelda.

