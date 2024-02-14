Sony Q3 profit beats consensus, financial business targets 2025 listing

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony’s operating profit rose 10% in the third quarter, better than expected, boosted by the strength of its financial, film and music businesses.

The Japanese conglomerate, which last year said it was investigating a partial spin-off of its financial business, said it plans to list Sony Financial Group in October 2025. Sony said it would retain only a less than 20% stake in the financial business. It focuses on expansion in entertainment and image sensors.

Sony, best known as the inventor of the Walkman, has transformed from an electronics manufacturer to an entertainment and technology giant spanning movies, music, games and chips.

Its profit from October to December was 463.3 billion yen ($3.08 billion), far above the average estimate of 428 billion yen from 11 analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Sony said it sold 8.2 million PlayStation 5 units in the third quarter, which spanned the key year-end shopping season, compared with 7.1 million units a year earlier.

Investors are watching console sales closely for signs of weakness in momentum. Sony had said it was aiming for PS5 sales of 25 million units this fiscal year, but it sold a total of 16.4 million units at the end of December.

The games business’s operating profit fell by almost a quarter due to greater losses on hardware due to lower sales of promotions and first-party titles.

Sony said it has sold 10 million copies of “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” since it launched on Oct. 20, with the company also introducing a slimmer version of the console since November to boost sales.

Nintendo last week raised its full-year Switch forecast to 15.5 million units from 15 million units previously, as the Kyoto-based company extends the lifecycle of the older console.

Xbox maker Microsoft is scheduled to share an update on its games business on Thursday.

Sony, a leading maker of image sensors for smartphones, said profit at its chips division rose 18% due to higher sales.

TSMC said last week it would build a second fab in Japan in partnership with companies including Sony, in a vote of confidence by the country’s leading contract chip maker.

Last month, Sony scrapped a planned $10 billion merger of its Indian business with Zee Entertainment, which would have created a major TV giant.

($1 = 150.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: www.bing.com