Sony faces $8B dollar lawsuit for overcharging PlayStation customers

Sony faces a nearly $8 billion lawsuit over claims the PlayStation maker abused its dominant market position by charging “exorbitant prices” to its customers, a London tribunal ruled Tuesday.

The UK Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Sony must face a lawsuit worth up to 6.3 billion pounds – about $7.9 billion – over claims brought by Alex Neil, a consumer lawyer who has worked on previous campaigns.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) was sued last year in the UK on behalf of approximately 9 million people who purchased digital games or add-on content through Sony’s PlayStation Store.

Neil’s lawyers said in court filings last month that the total damages from the case were estimated at up to 6.3 billion pounds.

Neal alleges that Sony requires digital games and add-ons to be bought and sold only through its online PlayStation Store, which takes a 30% commission from developers and publishers.

The claim alleges that customers paid higher prices for games and add-on content than they should have.

Sony did not respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

The claim accuses Sony of overcharging its customers for digital games and add-ons.Getty Images

Company lawyers had previously argued that the case was “flawed from beginning to end” and said it should be dismissed.

The tribunal ruled that Neil’s case could continue, although it said that people who had made purchases from the PlayStation Store after the case was filed in 2022 should be removed from the proposed claimant class.

“This is the first step toward ensuring that consumers get back what they are owed as a result of Sony breaking the law,” Neal said in a statement. “The loyalty of PlayStation gamers has been taken advantage of by Sony by overcharging them for years.”

