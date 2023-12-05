Sonos headphones come with a set top box and much more

06 June 2018, US, San Francisco: Lettering of the company SONOS drawn on a product , [+] Presentation in San Francisco. The speaker Sonos Beam, like other existing Sonos models, also supports the language assistant Alexa from Amazon and, in the future, Siri from Apple. Additionally, Apple technology AirPlay One can be used to transfer tracks to multiple rooms. Photo: Christoph Dernbach/dpa (Photo by Christoph Dernbach/Image Combine via Getty Images) Image Coalition via Getty Images

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Sonos, with plenty of new technology expected to arrive from the wireless speaker specialist.

This is according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. They gave all the interesting details in their Power On newsletter, pointing out several new launches, including not only the new wireless speakers you can expect, but also Sonos stepping into uncharted waters.

One new area for the Santa Barbara-based brand that Gurman says it will be moving into is the headphone sector, based on rumors that have been circulating in the tech press for the past few years.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence fueled headphone speculation by teasing a “major new product in a new multibillion-dollar category” during a recent earnings call.

Gurman has revealed that these alleged Sonos headphones, codenamed ‘Duke’, are expected to arrive in the first half of next year, will have an over-ear style and cost between $400 and $500; They will be available in black or white.

These headphones are likely to sync seamlessly with other Sonos speakers and, like the Move or Roam, easily send their audio to a nearby speaker.

The technical wizardry that reportedly runs the ‘Duke’ show is courtesy of RHA Audio, an Irish company that Sonos acquired a few years ago.

The report says that Sonos is preparing to launch these headphones with a marketing vibe that’s all about the brand’s finesse in sound tuning, so I expect the automatic TruePlay feature from the likes of the Move 2 to be an addition to the experience. Will play a role.

Sonos could also dive into the earbud scene, with Gurman also hinting at an AirPods-esque model (though no codename was given for these, so there probably won’t be a 2024 launch.)

The excitement doesn’t stop there though as Sonos is getting ready to make a splash in the streaming scene with a TV set-top box, codenamed ‘Pinewood’, which is set to launch in late 2024 or early 2025. Ready to play nice with your Sonos home theater, it’s said to bring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to the party.

That’s not all the new ranges though, Gurman also teased a range of new speakers, including an in-ceiling 8-inch speaker, the Sonos Roam 2, the Era 100 for businesses, a high-end amp, a flagship sound Bar and one included. Fresh subwoofer.

Additionally, the report also claims that Sonos is preparing some new software, known internally as ‘Passport’. It’s said to be the golden ticket to taking control of your headphones and other mobile Sonos gear straight from the smartphone app, even when you’re out of reach of your home Wi-Fi.

Then all eyes are on Sonos…