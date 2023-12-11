Sonorus' SNS token to be listed on Kucoin

[PRESS RELEASE – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, December 11th, 2023]

In a significant milestone for the blockchain music industry, Sonorous has announced the upcoming listing of its $SNS token on KuCoin, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges globally. This list is set for December 12 (10 am UTC)A major step forward in Sonorous’s journey, reflecting its growing prominence in the Web3 music sector.

Kucoin, with its wide reach and over 10 million users by 2023, offers diverse trading options and a robust platform, making it an ideal place to debut the $SNS token. This collaboration between Sonorous and KuCoin signals a promising future for blockchain in the music industry.

Sonorous journey to success

Sonorus’ journey since its inception has been a remarkable story of innovation and community building. In just nine months, the platform has attracted over 250,000 registered users, showcasing its unique approach to music appreciation and artist empowerment. The sale of nearly 8,000 DJ Nodes highlights the platform’s strong engagement and community confidence in its vision.

Reflecting this success, Sonorus has seen significant growth in its online presence Twitter After crossing the 100,000 mark. This growth is not limited to social media, but extends to various community platforms, indicating widespread interest in Sonorous’ approach to music charting and fan engagement.

Importance of $SNS, Its Kucoin Listing

The listing of the $SNS token on Kucoin marks an important moment for Sonorus. This opens the door to increased visibility and accessibility for the platform’s growing community. The move is expected to attract a wider audience, fueling Sonorus’ expansion and strengthening its position in the Web3 music sector.

Strong team behind Sonorous

Sonorous’s success is a direct result of the dedication and expertise of its team. Comprised of industry veterans with diverse backgrounds in music, technology and blockchain, the team’s collective skills have been crucial in shaping the platform’s trajectory. Their approach to a decentralized, user-centric music charting platform has appealed to users and artists alike, allowing Sonorous to stand out in a competitive market.

Future prospects for Sonorus and $SNS

Looking ahead, Sonorous is poised for continued growth and innovation. With plans to introduce new features and expand its reach, the platform is set to redefine the digital music landscape. The KuCoin listing is the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for Sonorus and its community.

The KuCoin listing of Sonorus’ $SNS token is a celebration of the platform’s rapid growth and the vibrant community it fosters. As Sonorous continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to its mission to transform the music industry through blockchain technology. With a strong community, an experienced team and a clear vision, Sonorous Web3 is on its way to becoming a leader in the music sector.

about sonorous

Sonorous is at the forefront of shaping decentralized innovation within the music industry, catalyzing the transition toward a fair music-sharing system where every voice matters and musical consensus is created collectively.

