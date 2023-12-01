Songwriter Bob Dylan has been called a "genius"

(Credit: Bent Rays)

Fri 1 Dec 2023 17:45, UK

One of Bob Dylan’s greatest strengths is a good ear. Like most of his respected peers, the Nobel laureate was a true innovator, picking up threads from all corners of the musical map to create his own nuanced product. Even in his early 20s, Dylan had an aura of timelessness reserved for only the most accomplished songwriters.

Often word-dense, the folk tradition has attracted many poets since its emergence in the 19th century. However, seven years older than Dylan, Canadian poet and songwriter Leonard Cohen traced the Minnesota troubadour’s trail through the New York folk scene of the late 1960s and early ’70s.

Like Dayan, Cohen won sensitive hearts around the world with his intelligent, timeless voice and poetic rhymes. However, unlike his American counterpart, Cohen was a poet first and composer second. In his early 20s, Cohen published several poetry books in his hometown of Montreal, Canada. It was only when he realized that music could be a more profitable medium for his words that he left for New York.

Although Cohen never achieved the popularity of Dylan, his lyricism is just as renowned in the field of songwriting, if slightly less prolific. One only has to listen to the pair’s respective creations to realize that they both have a sophisticated taste in art, and the fact that they admire each other should come as a shock to no one.

“For me [the award] Cohen responded to Dylan’s 2016 Nobel Prize win during a Q&A in support of his final album, saying, “It’s like putting a medal on Mount Everest for being the highest mountain.” you want it deeper,

Later in the session he said, “I think Bob Dylan knows this more than any of us: You don’t write songs anyhow.” “So if you’re lucky, you can keep the vehicle healthy and responsive for years.”

“If you’re lucky, your own intentions have little to do with it,” he said. “You can keep the body as healthy and receptive as possible, but whether you’ll actually be able to go long distances is not really your own choice.”

Dylan has returned the compliment on several occasions over the years. Once, he had said that people often ignore the late legend’s music because of his immense lyrical talent. “When people talk about Leonard, they fail to mention his melodies, which to me, along with his lyrics, are his greatest talent,” he said. “Even the contrasting lines – they give each of his songs a divine character and melodic lift.”

Dylan said, “I don’t see any disillusionment in Leonard’s songs at all.” “There’s always a palpable feeling as if he’s having a conversation and telling you something, he’s doing all the talking, but the listener is listening.”

Listen to one of Leonard Cohen’s finest renditions of ‘Famous Blue Raincoat’ below.

Source: faroutmagazine.co.uk