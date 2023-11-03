Son Eric testifies in Trump’s civil fraud trial, says he trusted accountant for key financial documents

By Jennifer Peltz (Associated Press)

NEW YORK (AP) — With Donald Trump set to testify next week, testimony from his adult sons in his civil business fraud trial wrapped up Friday, with Eric Trump saying he hired accountants and lawyers to ensure the accuracy of financial documents. But trusted completely. for case.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the former president, his sons and his company again allege that Judge Arthur Engoron is being improperly influenced by his chief law clerk. Engoron strongly denied the claims and, as he had done the day before, told lawyers not to raise the case again.

Donald Trump is scheduled to testify in the case on Monday, which comes as he leads the Republican 2024 presidential nomination and fights four separate criminal cases.

An unrelated civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses him, his company and executives of defrauding banks and insurers by overstating their assets in their annual financial statements.

Trump and other defendants, including sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., deny the allegations.

“We’re going to win this thing. I promise you we’re going to win this because we’ve done nothing wrong,” Eric Trump said outside court.

He and his older brother are executive vice presidents of the family’s Trump Organization, and when their father went to the White House he became a trustee of the trust set up to run the company.

For example, the sons signed annual letters certifying their father’s financial ability to the lender Deutsche Bank. As Donald Trump Jr. did in testimony earlier this week, Eric Trump said he relied on company finance officials and an outside accounting firm to make sure the information was correct.

“I’m not going to sign anything that’s not accurate,” he said Friday, his second day on the stand. “I trusted one of the largest accounting firms in the country. And I trusted a great legal team. And when he consoled me that the statement was absolutely correct, I was only too glad to act.

He testified anew that he did not investigate deeply the details of his father’s “details of his financial situation.” James’ office says the documents included grossly inflated prices for properties ranging from Trump Tower in New York to the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Emails shown in court indicate Eric Trump was asked for information to help complete the deposition in 2013, and another Trump Organization executive testified that Descendant asked about the document as recently as 2021. I was on a video call. He reiterated Friday that he had no memory of the call.

“I get thousands of calls,” he said, adding that he picks up his phone at 5 a.m. and puts it down at midnight.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Eric Trump called the case a “fraud” and a waste of taxpayer dollars. Echoing his father, he also characterized the case as a political “witch hunt”.

James and Angorone are Democrats, and their chief law clerk, Alison Greenfield, ran as a Democrat for a civil court judgeship last year.

Trump’s social media posts insulting Greenfield a month earlier prompted a partial restraining order, which prohibits parties to the lawsuit from commenting publicly on the judge’s staff. The fine was imposed after Angoron said the former president had violated the order.

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly complained in court about the clerk’s notes to the judge during testimony.

The contents of the notes have not been disclosed. But lawyers argue the messages indicate possible bias against their case.

Angoron insists that he has an “absolute, unfettered right” to seek input from his clerk, and that he does not see how such advice bells of bias. He told the defense on Thursday that he could expand the gag order to include lawyers if anyone refers to a member of his staff again.

After the judge began Friday’s court session by saying he hoped he would clear himself, Trump’s attorney Christopher Keese argued anew that if the judge “potentially receives input from someone with demonstrated bias Were getting – or, at least, a glimpse of it – we would have to make a record of that.”

A record documenting questions or objections raised during a trial is important to any appeal.

Engoron said the record has been set, and he does not want “any further comments regarding my employees and how I communicate with them.”

Later on Friday, he issued a written order requiring all lawyers in the case to make public statements about “any confidential communications in any form between my staff and me” and facing “severe sanctions” for any violations. Stopped from making threats.

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer contributed from Boston.

