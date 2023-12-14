luxury christmas

Christmas is a wonderful time, but not without stress. Between home preparation, food sorting, and gift shopping, the festive season can be overwhelming.

But not for everyone.

Welcome to the world of luxury Christmas. While most of us are standing in queues at the supermarket or doing lunchtime panic shopping, wealthy people are taking a different approach.

Anya Banks, who runs her own design company specializing in unique home decor, says clients usually start requesting her services for Christmas in January and February.

“We come up with concepts and put ideas together with images of colors and styles,” she says. “I have to see someone’s mind, especially if they have an idea of ​​what they want. There’s a certain image, and I have to understand it and create it.”

Victorian-style deep burgundy and green colors are popular with Anya Banks’ clients this year

The big trend in Christmas decorating this year is the classic Victorian style look with deep burgundy and green colors, she says.

The rooms are decorated with velvet ribbons, pearls and gold braid giving a luxurious feel. On the other end of the spectrum, she says there is a demand for a more minimalist organic look with plain layers of green and simple bows.

Similarly, Piya Modha, managing director of The Christmas Decorators, says that while customers ask for decorations to be installed in residential homes from mid-November, US customers are keen to put them up for Thanksgiving.

While their company offers everything from banisters and fireplace garlands to whole home decor – both inside and outside a property, it’s often a question of time and resources.

“The whole thing is based on the taste and budget of the customer. So when we have a pricing plan it depends on whether they want certain types of products or not,” says Modha.

“Our starting price for a 7.5ft luxury tree will be around £985 in total; Design, installation, dismantling, storage and rental.”

Personal Shoppers and Gift Wrappers

Decoration is just the beginning. Then there are some gifts to think about. Both Harrods and Fortnum & Mason offer personal shopping services, but for some people it is still easier to rely on a personal concierge service.

A concierge service provides you with an extra pair of hands to manage your daily life. This could be anything from dry cleaning to managing household shopping or working through your friends and family’s shopping lists at this time of year.

48 London, a lifestyle management and concierge service, offers clients a range of services including creating personalized gift lists at Christmas.

“We can shop for even the most ‘impossible’ member of your family and take the stress out of Christmas shopping,” says co-founder Sophie Shelton. “Making sure we have all your gifts beautifully wrapped and delivered in time for the magical day.”

But that’s not all they do. Signing up for a subscription to a concierge service gives you access to a team that can deliver specific requests.

Some of the Christmas requests the team has made include helping organize a hand-crafted and painted giant wooden advent calendar to be created in a replica of a client’s home, and holograms of “surprise guests”, whether dead or alive. .

Then once you or your team receives the gift it’s time to wrap it. Struggling with tricky shaped objects while trying to master the art of “gliding” scissors through wrapping paper is the same for most of us in the run-up to Christmas Day, but for others it’s much easier to just outsource. .

The biggest wrapping trend right now is sustainability and affordable luxury – Jen Means

“Christmas is crazy,” says gift wrap guru Jen Means. “Ninety percent of our income comes from November and December, it is all about volume. “People usually go into panic mode in December and then the phone rings.”

Means and his team work with individuals as well as corporations to get everything in place.

“Last Christmas, I worked for a celebrity and the domestic staff joined in because it was a huge job. Literally three rooms are filled with gifts.

“Due to the value of the gifts, security was extremely tight and I had to complete a criminal record check. I work for the rich and famous, we’re always incredibly discreet,” she says.

Although Means says it is difficult to determine an average price due to the variety of work, the cost of hiring him starts at £50 and is usually calculated as a per diem or item price.

“If it’s 200 of the same item, it’s a per gift price like £3.50, but if it’s all different gifts we can do it for a day rate like £300,” she adds.

The biggest trend in wrapping right now, she says, is sustainability and affordable luxury. People want to know how to make amazing gifts on a budget.

Rates for a private chef are typically around £1,000 per day, plus food costs and a fee to the company for introductions – Jodi Hinds

Michelin chef and tasting menu

Once the gifts are wrapped and under the tree, the last big task is, of course, the food. Hiring a private chef is an obvious choice for those looking for a hassle-free day out. However, the assistance offered should not be limited to food alone.

When customers go to Harper Fine Dining, they are not looking for just one chef, but often an entire team to arrange their meal.

“We’ve got a full service team; A Michelin chef and top-class waiters,” says chief executive and founder Dean Harper.

“We don’t just send one chef, it’s the whole package, the chef, often a sommelier who matches the wines with the tasting menu.”

Harper is proud of the company’s ability to meet any request at short notice and meet the needs of its high net worth clients.

“We have a big team, so if someone comes in on December 22 for Christmas Day, we can make changes,” he says.

Galore, a private chef agency, provides chefs and teams for hire who do everything from setting the table to cleaning up after the meal, making it seem as if they were never there.

“The sky is the limit,” says Yuda Galis, a chef himself as well as the company’s founder and director. “The chefs usually start cooking early in the morning and we can provide butlers or servers if they need any help.”

He says rates are typically around £1,000 per day for a chef, plus food costs and a fee to the company for introductions. He added, “This is typically double or triple the overall daily rate.”

In some cases, chefs will also travel with clients if there is no one suitable to do the job at their destination.

Consumers in the UK are expected to spend an average of £1,811 this Christmas, according to comparison website Moneysupermarket.

Although this is a substantial amount, it is a far cry from the luxury Christmases enjoyed by those with large amounts of disposable cash. However, some fun isn’t just for the extremely wealthy.

“Residential inquiries for decor used to come only from people with very luxurious mansions and very high spending power, but now we work with smaller residential clients,” says Modha.

“Your average house on the street. people save for

e year and like to spend some money on making the outside and inside of their homes nice for their families.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com