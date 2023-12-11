Something remarkable and extremely rare happened in the American stock market on Monday.

Suddenly, it’s starting to seem like the “Magnificent Seven” is losing some of its luster.

Although it is difficult to draw such conclusions from a single trading session, something remarkable happened in the US stock market on Monday that has caught the attention of Wall Street and raised new questions about the leadership of the US stock market in the future.

All three major US equity indexes finished at new 52-week highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closing at its highest level in nearly two years. Yet not a single member of the “Mag 7” finished in the green. Instead, they were all deep in the red, with every member of the elite group of megacap technology stocks priced at least 1% lower, except Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.78% .

How unusual is this? Turns out, it’s extremely rare for the Nasdaq to reach higher levels without the help of its most heavily weighted stocks.

Monday’s session marked the second time since Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. debuted on the market in 2012 that the Nasdaq-100 NDX managed to close in the green, while all seven “Mag 7” stocks Closed in red mark. data. The last time this happened was on November 9, 2016, the day after Donald Trump’s disappointing victory over Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election.

It’s also notable that the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX, a closely watched gauge of semiconductor industry performance, hit a new record high on Monday without any help from Nvidia Corp. NVDA, -1.85%, the artificial-intelligence darling that It has seen sales surge this year and its share price soared by more than 200%.

The PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX rose 3.4% to close at 3,902.38 on Monday. The Magnificent Seven includes the seven most valuable companies traded in the U.S.: Meta Platform META, -2.24%, Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.29%, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -1.04%, Alphabet Inc. GOOG, -1.42% GOOGL, -1.26% and Tesla Corp. TSLA, -1.68%.

The fact that this is all happening now makes it even more remarkable, market strategists said.

As the end of the year approaches, investors are trying to predict who might be the new stock-market leaders in 2024, after a year in which investment returns were dominated by just seven stocks.

“Given that the Mag 7 makes up more than 40% of the Nasdaq 100’s weight, it’s very surprising that the NDX is up,” said Steve Sosnik, chief market strategist at Interactive Brokers during a phone interview with MarketWatch. “It’s not sustainable to think that you can have a market where seven stocks lead almost everything. At some point, you have to hope that the other 493 [members of the S&P 500] “Hold on.”

But Sosnik cautioned against interpreting Monday’s moves as a sign that a long-anticipated rotation in sector leadership is underway, with the bull market likely to persist into 2024.

To be sure, market breadth was quite strong on Monday, which likely helped take some of the pressure off Mag 7. On the Nasdaq-100, 87 stocks finished higher, the most for a single day since 90 on Nov. 20.

For the S&P 500, 366 stocks rose, the most since Dec. 1, according to Dow Jones data. The Russell 3000 RUA, which seeks to track the entire U.S. market, rose 0.4% to close at 2,652.24, its highest level since April 2022, according to Dow Jones data. Meanwhile, in the S&P 500, defensive sectors such as consumer staples outperformed, according to FactSet data.

Despite this, the big action on Monday was in semiconductors, which saw a big rise in shares of Broadcom AVGO, +9.00% which sent its shares to a new record just under $1,030.

Semis are not backward at all. The previously mentioned Philly Semiconductor Index is up more than 54% year to date, according to FactSet data.

“Investors remain attracted to technology. Now, it looks like they’re focused on the next level of technology stocks.”

Source: www.marketwatch.com