Lior Susan, who grew up in an Israeli kibbutz and served in the Israel Defense Forces, now runs Eclipse Ventures, a Palo Alto venture capital fund with significant investments in Israel. His firm is one of more than 800 venture capitalists who have signed a letter supporting Israeli startups, entrepreneurs and investors, and he is donating funds to the Red Cross, as well as to Eclipse-backed companies in Israel. Providing financial and emotional support to workers.

Lisa Ahmed runs two halal fusion restaurants in the East Bay called Mirchi Café. After converting to Islam, she has joined with a dozen other Bay Area halal restaurants to donate 50% of a day’s sales to children in Gaza through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which is awaiting permission. Trucks supplied to the Egyptian border. Enter Gaza.

Both of them have a closer connection to the devastating fires in the Middle East than many other businesses, which helped them gain clarity on how to respond to it through their businesses. But Bay Area companies large and small – especially Silicon Valley giants – are grappling with how to respond to the Israel-Hamas war. They must walk a hard line between condemning Hamas terrorist attacks, which provoked the war, without appearing insensitive to the suffering in Gaza caused by civilian deaths and Israel’s response.

“Companies face the dilemma that they have something to say, but what they say will be criticized by someone,” said Kirk Hanson, senior fellow at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University. “The issue of Israel and Palestine has been a flash point for years, and companies have been pressured to say something about it. “This is an episode of political conflict against which a specific evil act (the Hamas terrorist attack) has been committed.”

Yale School of Management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld has compiled a list of nearly 200 major corporations that have “condemned Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, condemned anti-Semitism, and expressed support and solidarity with Israel Is.”

Bay Area giants on the list include Airbnb, Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard, Instacart, Intel, Intuit, Levi Strauss, LinkedIn, Meta, Netflix, Nvidia, Okta, Oracle, Salesforce, Sequoia Capital, Wells Fargo. Are included. And zoom. (Hearst, which owns the Chronicle, is also on the list.)

“Not a single one of these companies has a single employee in Gaza,” Sonnenfeld said. “No one will invest in Gaza under Hamas.”

But some companies have faced criticism for only acknowledging the deaths of Israelis killed by Hamas and not Gazans killed during Israeli retaliation.

According to Israeli officials, Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis and took more than 220 hostage. According to Palestinian officials, more than 6,700 people have been killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation.

More than one million Gaza residents have fled their homes for safety, while food, water, electricity and medical supplies have been severely cut.

Jim Hawley, professor emeritus of business at St. Louis, said, “Many companies condemned the Hamas attack, often very quickly, but did not put it in the context of what motivated Hamas, what Israel’s policy has been, the larger What are the issues.” , Mary’s College. “There are a lot of complex issues. Companies are rarely good at dealing with these kinds of complex issues, they just don’t. It is easy to inadvertently offend different groups of people by making what some consider a partial statement, or by remaining silent.

When Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, Tweeted He was “deeply saddened” by the terrorist attacks, leading some staff to wonder why he was not expressing similar sentiments over the lost Palestinian lives. According to the Washington Post, a petition commenting on Palestine and demanding Google cancel its cloud-computing contract with Israel garnered signatures from more than 500 employees.

Pichai responded via an internal email that was later posted on a Google blog: “Our Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Googlers are deeply affected by the worrying rise in Islamophobia, and are watching with fear as the situation in Gaza continues. Palestinian civilians have suffered significant harm and fear.” Their lives amid growing war and humanitarian crisis.”

For Meta, the dilemma is not just about issuing public statements, but also about controlling content on Facebook, Instagram and threads.

“Our team introduced a variety of measures to address the increase in harmful and potentially harmful content spreading on our platforms,” ​​the company wrote after the attacks. “Our policies are designed to give everyone a voice while also keeping people safe on our apps.”

Meta has changed settings for who can comment on posts in the area, made it easier to bulk-delete comments and said it is banning content that is violent, graphic or praises Hamas.

A few generations ago, corporations were silent on geopolitical and social issues. But during the Vietnam War, the baby boomer generation pressured them to take a stance, Hanson said, even though many did not. Then, in the 1970s and 1980s, companies were urged to speak out on South Africa’s apartheid system and close their businesses there – which helped bring about change.

In recent years, companies have expressed public views on important social topics such as LGBTQ rights and abortion. Following the murder of George Floyd, many people spoke out and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In international affairs, many companies condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stopped doing business with Russia.

“Today, Generation Z and Millennials have even greater expectations for companies to speak up,” Hanson said. “You combine that with the immediacy of social media, and they expect a response within minutes,” which leaves no time for thoughtful consideration.

Ahmed, owner of Mirchi cafes in Dublin and Fremont, said he consulted a Palestinian friend for advice on how to be helpful. Along with San Jose restaurant El Halal Amigos and HalalFest.com, which helps promote Muslim restaurants, they decided to raise money for children in Gaza, with each restaurant donating 50% of one day’s sales. He raised more than $13,000 at his two restaurants, including some patron donations.

“We have a saying here, ‘You trust God and you also tie your camel,’” he said. “This is part of tying my camel; This is something I can do with what I have. It is beyond heartbreaking to witness this incident; “This weighs very heavily on my heart, our community is hurting very deeply.”

Susan, an Israeli venture capitalist, said she was heartened by the overwhelming response from VCs, receiving thousands of personal messages of support and signing a letter expressing solidarity with Israel.

“The tech sector in Israel is the fastest growing and accounts for the largest share of the country’s GDP,” at about 18%, he said. In fact, he sees technology and economic empowerment as a way to advance the future.

“We are all shocked by the barbaric attack by this terrorist organization,” he said. “We want to find a way to eliminate terrorism from the Middle East so we can build economic bridges. My hope is that one day I will be able to establish a startup in Gaza and the West Bank.

