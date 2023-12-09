Somerset man 'devastated' by floods amid warnings of further rain

A man said his business is “devastated” after recent flooding, amid concerns there could be more flooding this weekend.

Paws N Claws pet services near Yeovil were hit hard by flooding on Monday and are struggling to recover with more rain on the way.

“It’s a pretty devastating situation,” said owner Kai Stock.

The Environment Agency said it was closely monitoring water levels in South Somerset over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said a wave of heavy rain would move in slowly from the early hours of Saturday morning, with a yellow weather warning issued for rain across parts of South Somerset, Chard and near Yeovil.

Mr Stock said: “I have invested my whole self, my money, my soul, my energy and everything. And now I’m just going to accept the facts.”

Employees at Paws N’ Claws in Ilchester blocked the road with sandbags on Monday and escorted the dogs out of the building.

The ground floor was completely flooded and cars outside were half submerged after flooding earlier this week.

“With so much flooding in such a short period of time, I honestly don’t know what the next step will be,” Mr Stock said.

Ian Withers of the Environment Agency said they were managing the situation in Somerset “around the clock”.

He said: “Indeed although the rainfall yesterday was slightly less than anticipated it has been a good few days of rainfall particularly in the south of Somerset and water now needs to flow from our rivers to the estuaries and that is the key area over the next 48 hours. Of interest.

“There is a lot of water there but we are managing it around the clock.”

Areas of Somerset are still under water

Mr Withers said: “The levels and marshes of Somerset are absolutely vital – they are filling with water and this is preventing flooding into communities below.

“That’s exactly what we want them to do and when those rivers drop, we’ll pump the water out of the marshes and back into the rivers before it causes any damage.

“We have bought some pumps in some key areas, but we have not bought some of the big surges we bought in January – they are ready to go if we need them and we will decide if we need them in the next 24 hours. Is.”

Judy Spears has lived in Martock for 30 years and said she had never experienced a flood before Monday. She is preparing for some more flooding over the weekend.

She said: “It was literally boiling, so the groundwater got so wet there was nowhere else for it to go.

“Now I’m left with a floor that’s like a raised ballroom like on Strictly Come Dancing.”

Ms Spears said some pieces of furniture were ruined by floodwaters.

Sarah Cranfield said being new to the area it was “surreal” to experience flooding

Sarah Cranfield just moved into Martock and said there was water coming through her floor.

She said: “It was a bit surreal because I’ve never had to deal with anything like this.

“Although we had sandbags at the door, water was also coming under the flags and into the living room.”

