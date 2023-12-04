Someone bet against the Israeli stock market in the days before Hamas' October 7 attack

Five days before the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, a warning would have appeared on stock exchanges.

A study by researchers at Columbia University and NYU titled “Business on Terrorism?” One study suggests that a trader may have been aware of a coming attack, bet against the Israeli economy and profited by short selling on the US and Israeli stock exchanges.

Short selling is a trading strategy that aims to make a profit from an asset that is expected to decline in price; The seller “borrows” a security and sells it on the open market with the goal of buying it back at a lower price later and keeping the difference.

The study looked at Israel exchange-traded funds, a common way for people to invest in Israel, with about 2,000 shares trading less in any given day. On October 2, this number increased to more than 227,000 shares.

“This is highly unusual,” according to Columbia Law School professor Joshua Mitts, one of the study’s authors. It was also profitable: for just one Israeli company the shares sold at the low price resulted in a profit of about $900,000.

Mitts and his co-author, Professor Robert J. Jackson Jr. made several comparisons over the past 13 years to see if the same had happened before other major moments of instability in Israel, such as the 2014 Israel–Gaza war. The COVID-19 pandemic, or the judicial reform initiative that brought millions of Israelis to the streets in protest.

He found that short-selling activity in early October was “truly extraordinary, even when you compare it to those periods of volatility, of which there were plenty.”

However, something similar had happened earlier – on April 3, a few days before the Jewish holiday of Passover. The study links this to an Israeli media report claiming that Hamas initially planned its attack for the eve of Passover.

“It’s about the same magnitude. What are the chances?” Mitts asks.

“The second thing we know,” he adds, “based on what we can see in the data, it looks like it’s a product from a single merchant. That’s exceptionally unusual.”

All this led them to the conclusion that the trade was not a coincidence, but a strategy by someone who knew an attack was going to happen.

“We think it’s almost impossible that this happened by chance,” Mitts told CBS News.

Finding out who actually traded and made a profit will be “extremely difficult”, and Mits says he is “quite pessimistic” that whoever was betting against the Israeli economy will be found. Similarly, Mitts says that “stopping this kind of trading is not that easy”. Instead, he suggests a different goal.

“We really need to ask how we internalize this type of trade information into the public consciousness, from an intelligence standpoint, from a public discussion standpoint, from a policy standpoint. What are these signals? What are they teaching us? ? “

There is growing evidence of massive intelligence failures that occurred before the October 7 attacks. An Israeli soldier told CBS News last week that his team reported unusual activity in the Gaza area of ​​the border to his superiors in the IDF six months before the attack, but “they didn’t take anything seriously.”

Mitts says this study shows another missed signal: “The stock market was screaming, ‘There’s something going on!’

In response to the study, the Israel Securities Authority has stated: “The matter is known to the authority and is being investigated by all relevant parties.”

“I don’t mean to say we’ve found the next prediction of the future,” says Mitts, but he believes their work points toward a tool that should be included in the intelligence arsenal. . “We shouldn’t be writing a paper two months later that reveals this.”

