Some traders predict that this new utility token could be the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2024

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX), a new stake-to-mine platform that aims to decentralize Bitcoin mining, is rapidly gaining popularity in the crypto presale sector.

As developers prepare for an exchange listing after Bitcoin Minetrix’s presale ends, the platform has attracted over $3.1 million in seed investment.

Since BTCMTX is still available at only $0.0114, both enthusiasts and experts are speculating that this token could be the next big thing in 2024.

Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​preparing for Bitcoin halving with stake-to-mine feature

As the next Bitcoin halving, scheduled for April 2024, approaches, Bitcoin Minetrix’s stake-to-mine feature presents a timely innovation.

This feature enables users to stake their BTCMTX tokens in exchange for cloud mining power, effectively lowering the barriers to entry for Bitcoin mining.

This is a method that could prove increasingly profitable, as the halving event reduces block rewards, offering miners a potential buffer against a decrease in mining profitability.

Thus, Bitcoin Minetrix’s innovative approach could be a strategic move for miners who want to optimize and maintain their operations long-term.

Bitcoin Minetrix’s staking protocol complements its stake-to-mine model by allowing users to stake their BTCMTX tokens and earn up to 182% APY.

This dual-earning approach, combining staking rewards with mining payouts, could provide a way for crypto enthusiasts to rapidly increase their earning potential.

For this reason, Bitcoin Minetrix has attracted the attention of several high-profile names, including Voskcoin, who recently reviewed the project in a YouTube video.

Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale

BTCMTX Presale Picks Up Early Momentum Ahead of Anticipated Exchange Launch

Based on the appeal of its staking and mining rewards, Bitcoin Minetrix has received an incredible early response to its presale – a bullish sign for potential investors.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Minetrix has passed the $3.2 million milestone, with BTCMTX tokens available for $0.0114.

Investors around the world are flocking to the presale to secure BTCMTX tokens at this low price.

This early momentum is expected to continue as BTCMTX prepares to transition from the presale phase to wider market availability.

As noted in Bitcoin Minetrix’s whitepaper, the development team plans to list the BTCMTX token on exchanges after the pre-sale.

The move is expected to expand access to a wider audience, potentially increasing liquidity and value for early adopters.

The recent success story of Wall Street Memes (WSM), which saw a dramatic price increase following its exchange listing, reflects the potential trajectory of BTCMTex.

Exchange listings often act as a catalyst for price increases, meaning BTCMTX may receive more attention once it hits the open market.

Bitcoin Minetrix developers have drawn up a strategic roadmap for the future

Notably, the developers of Bitcoin Minetrix are not just sitting back and enjoying the initial presale success.

Instead, they have drawn up a strategic roadmap that promises a number of developments to strengthen the ecosystem.

These include the launch of a mobile app, expansion of the project’s marketing campaign, and partnerships with world-leading cloud mining providers.

Further enhancing investor confidence, Bitcoin Minetrix’s smart contracts have been audited by CoinAssult, a respected firm in the blockchain security field.

Additionally, BTCMTX has achieved the top spot on CoinSniper, indicating the market’s recognition of the token’s potential.

This combination of development and support sets the stage for a successful listing and continued growth for BTCMTX.

So, as we enter the last week of 2023, all eyes will be on the progress of the project.

Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com