Some technical levels at play that will shape the bias in the new trading week forexlive

HIGH RISK WARNING: Forex trading involves a high level of risk which may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before deciding to trade Forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level and risk tolerance. You may lose some or all of your initial investment; Don’t invest money you can’t afford to lose. Educate yourself about the risks associated with forex trading and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.

ADVISOR WARNING: FOREXLIVE™ IS NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR, FOREXLIVE™ provides references and links to selected blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational service to its clients and prospects and is not the opinion or recommendations of blogs or others. Does not support. source of information. Clients and prospective clients are advised to carefully consider opinions and analyzes presented in blogs or other information sources in the context of the client or prospect’s personal analysis and decision making. Any blog or other sources of information should not be construed as creating a track record. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and FOREXLIVE™ is specifically recommended to clients and potential clients by advisors, bloggers, money managers and system vendors before investing any funds or opening an account with a Forex dealer. Advises to review all claims and representations carefully. Any news, opinion, research, data or other information contained in this website is provided as general market commentary and is not investment or trading advice. FOREXLIVE™ expressly disclaims any liability without limitation for any lost principal or profits that may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. As with all such advisory services, past results are never a guarantee of future results.

Source: www.forexlive.com