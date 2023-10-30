Some striking UAW members hold picket signs carrying family legacy, black middle-class future

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — When Brittany Johnson was protesting outside Ford’s Wayne Assembly Plant, she wasn’t just holding a sign demanding higher wages and other changes.

He also inherited the car factory jobs and union wages that allowed generations of his family to enjoy a middle-class lifestyle that had been unattainable for many black Americans for years.

Johnson’s great-grandfather, grandfather, and mother all worked on assembly lines for one or more of Detroit’s automakers, as did some of his uncles.

“We told her she was representing our family,” jokes Johnson’s mother, Tracy Brooks.

It appears that the efforts of Johnson and his colleagues were beginning to pay off. All striking Ford workers were called by the UAW on Wednesday to return to their jobs, as the union said it had reached a temporary contract agreement with Ford that will give them a 25% general wage increase, as well as a living wage. Costs will also increase, which will eliminate salary increases. 30% for top-level assembly plant workers, up from $40 an hour, through the end of the contract. Union members still must approve the deal.

Ford’s agreement follows a similar agreement with Stellantis on Saturday and could lead to a deal with General Motors that would end nearly 6-week-old strikes that at their peak saw about 46,000 workers walk off the job and thousands more. Others were fired from their jobs.

Union wages and the fight to keep them have lifted the fortunes of countless black families, Brooks said.

Brooks’ grandfather, Bobby Allen Sr., left Texas in the mid-1900s and found work at the Ford Motor Company. Despite only having an eighth-grade education, Allen was able to build a home, purchasing 40 acres of land in rural southeastern Michigan. , buy luxury cars and take your family on vacations.

“It means a lot to be in the union,” Brooks said. “They were good jobs that were available to blacks. They knew they could go out there and work hard, make money and get things like houses and cars. That allowed them to take care of their families.” And found the ability to help build that black middle class.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, there was “significant growth” in the black middle class across the country, particularly in Detroit and other metro areas, said a senior executive at Brookings Metro, a public policy nonprofit. said partner Andre Perry. Brookings Institution.

Black people were able to buy homes in urban areas that were once predominantly white.

“Black people can take advantage of this and buy homes in neighborhoods all over Detroit,” Perry said. “And as a result, you also had commercial corridors, businesses and other supporting enterprises thriving, which supported income growth among black workers.”

Brooks said the union provided protection to black workers who had historically faced harsher treatment in the workplace than their white coworkers.

“Without union jobs, (employers) can do anything, say anything and you’ll be out the door,” he said. “At least with the union, you have some kind of cushion.”

Brooks, 61, was in his 30s when he started working on the assembly line at what was then DaimlerChrysler. Her seven years in that job helped pay for her training to become a preschool teacher and to buy a house.

“(My grandfather’s) goal was to own his own property,” Brooks said. “It was his, no one could take it and he worked hard to get it. Being able to own land and property was one of the things we emphasized – that property was money.

Giving city residents the opportunity to live a good life and buy a home in Detroit was included in a 2019 land development deal with Fiat Chrysler, which merged with PSA Peugeot in 2021 to become Stellantis. Detroit required the automaker to hire more than 3,800 residents for its new assembly plant in the city, with wages starting at $17 an hour and rising to $28.

Mayor Mike Duggan said in 2019, “We want people to own homes and raise families in this city.” “If you’re making $60,000 you can get a nice house in downtown Detroit.”

Auto industry and union jobs are “so important to our quality of life and economic future here in Detroit,” said Anika Goss, chief executive of Detroit Future City, a nonprofit that improves the lives of city residents through community and economic development. Focused on improving. Development.

As the auto industry went through a downturn, changing preferences of car buyers and jobs migrating overseas, cities dependent on manufacturing jobs suffered.

According to US Census data, in 1980, 84,920 people were employed as machine operators and laborers in Detroit. A decade later, that number had dropped to 52,316.

The Brookings Institution wrote in 2006 that more than 100,000 manufacturing jobs were lost in the Chicago and Detroit metropolitan areas between 1995 and 2005.

Currently, individuals and families earning between $55,000-$139,000 are in the middle class income bracket. Only about 25% of Detroit residents are in that category, Goss said, and about two-thirds of the city’s residents make less than $50,000 a year.

Yolanda Martin, 55, is a second-generation Ford employee who has spent 34 years with the company. He said the two-tier pay system prevents new hires from earning the same financial benefits as older autoworkers like him and his late father, who spent 40 years at Ford.

“I believe this is very harmful to the middle class. It basically took away the opportunity for him to be able to get a higher salary, said Martin, who has worked in various positions at Ford and is currently apprenticing to become an industrial electrician.

Martin described his childhood in his predominantly black Detroit neighborhood during the 1970s and 1980s as the “happiest times” of his life. The Grandmont-Rosedale community was safe, there was plenty of shopping and entertainment, and residents took care of each other. He pointed out that families typically have two parents and take regular vacations, and most children get a new car after learning to drive because at least one parent works for an automaker. We do.

According to Tracy Hayden Loh, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, the community remains strong today and unlike other areas of Detroit, Grandmont-Rosedale has weathered the crisis and maintained its resilience, noting that 92% of the neighborhood’s residents are black.

Now living in Novi, an upper-middle-class suburb about 28 miles (45 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, Martin worries that future generations of autoworkers won’t be able to live in good communities or send their children to better schools. .

“I shouldn’t be working with someone who makes half my income and they’re doing the exact same thing,” Martin said. “And I think that’s what the fight is about, to get it to a position where we’re all on a level playing field.”

,

Jefferson reported from Chicago. News researcher Rhonda Schaffner contributed from New York.

Corey Williams and Ayesha I. Jefferson, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com