Binance has become the apple of the eye of the US regulator after the decline of FTX in the last quarter of 2022. The US Justice Department went after the exchange and demanded $4 billion in compensation to resolve the years-long fight between the two entities.

In an announcement earlier this week, the exchange agreed to pay a $4 billion fine, while its CEO Changpeng Zhao agreed to step down.

It will be interesting to see if this could have a beneficial impact on the company’s native token – Binance Coin (BNB) and some of the other token presales going on in the meantime.

Binance SEC Battle – Will BNB Go Up?

Binance and the SEC have been at loggerheads with each other since the collapse of the FTX exchange. Despite market sentiment shifting from bearish to bullish, both institutions revealed drama in the industry. Binance remains stable despite the allegations and concerns from the SEC regarding Binance’s operations.

That was until a few days ago, when the US Department of Justice announced that they had reached a settlement with the exchange. According to this, Binance will have to pay a fine of approximately $4.3 billion, while CZ will have to step down as CEO. The move caused a stir, but now experts are wondering whether it could be a positive one.

The question now is what impact that will have on coins like BNB and potentially some of the new presales like Bitcoin Spark.

The launch of Bitcoin Spark is approaching

Members of the Bitcoin Spark community are already close to earning massive profits from a project that is still under development. The Bitcoin Spark ecosystem is on the verge of mainstream adoption, with steps already taken to maintain stable price movement on mainnet releases and exchange listings.

The ICO of the project is nearing completion, the final phase (Phase 10) is already halfway done. Bitcoin Spark presale phase 1 has been trending since investors, whales, and institutions are taking more interest in the utilities provided by DeFi platforms.

A major attractive feature of the Bitcoin Spark ecosystem is the project’s advanced blockchain technology. Bitcoin Spark developers have strengthened the blockchain of the ecosystem with new generation technology to promote Web3 activities at cheaper and faster rates. The blockchain technology is still under beta testing from pre-selected beta testers, who are currently interacting with the execution layer of the Bitcoin Spark smart contract to uncover potential issues before the mainnet release. The developers of the project are working with a team of developing hackers to ensure that the security standards of the blockchain are maintained and to remove all the flaws that threaten the security standards of the network.

End of Bitcoin Spark ICO Bonus Event Flashed Ahead of Launch

While Binance and the SEC are resolving the issues, Bitcoin Spark is celebrating a major milestone involving the end of its presale.

This objective, which was once the dream of the founders, is finally becoming a reality. The developers have organized a mega presale bonus for Phase 10 participants to honor the participation of community members so far. This bonus event will allow users to deposit more BTCS tokens ahead of the Uniswap and XT.com listing, which is expected to take place on November 30, opening the doors of Bitcoin Spark to the entire crypto community.

The listing will see Bitcoin Spark’s BTCS retail at $10 (if successful), while Phase 10 participants are purchasing the same digital asset at $3.75 per token. Official communication on presale bonus event will be made public Twitter (X) And other social channels soon, so follow the project’s social channels for first-hand knowledge.

Learn more about Bitcoin Spark:

Website:

Buy BTCS:

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before engaging with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com