Some Psychiatrists Prescribe Ozempic to Counter Weight Gain From Mental Health Drugs

It was Joanna Acevedo’s psychiatrist who first raised the idea of a weight-loss drug. Since 2018, Ms. Acevedo has relied on antipsychotic medications to manage her bipolar disorder. The drugs kept her paranoia at bay — really, they kept her alive, she said. They also led her to gain 70 pounds. By age 26, she had become prediabetic.

At a routine appointment this winter, Ms. Acevedo told her psychiatrist that she just didn’t feel comfortable with her body anymore. She had brought it up before, but this time, he made a suggestion that surprised her. Had she heard about the new weight-loss drugs?

He referred her to a weight-loss clinic to get a prescription for Wegovy— an injectable medication that contains the same compound as the sought-after drug Ozempic.

These drugs have transformed how doctors treat diabetes and obesity. Now, some psychiatrists are turning to the drugs to counteract the weight gain that often comes with nearly all antipsychotics and some drugs used to treat depression and anxiety. The New York Times heard from 13 leading mental health facilities and psychiatric departments at major health systems in the United States. Six said they were already recommending or prescribing drugs like Ozempic to their patients. Seven said they were not ready to do so, citing concerns about safety and side effects and expressing a belief that prescribing weight-loss drugs was beyond their purview.