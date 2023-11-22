Some protection against infidelity? How about perspective taking?

Love triangle. Cheating boyfriend hugging his girlfriend, sitting holding hands with his girlfriend , [+] Bench together in the park outdoor. rear view getty

Cheating in monogamous relationships is common these days. Depending on how ‘infidelity’ is defined, studies have found that the percentage of adults reporting some form of infidelity ranges from 20% to 70%. And the situation shows no signs of getting better.

Luckily new research suggests one way to help fight the temptations to cheat: adopting the perspective of one’s significant other.

in an upcoming article The Journal of Sex Research, Gurit Birnbaum from Reichmann University in Israel and colleagues ran three studies examining the relationship between perspective taking and attraction to a third party. Here we will look only at the first two studies. Study 1 130 Israeli participants were recruited who had been in a monogamous relationship for more than 4 months. They were divided into a control group and a perspective-taking group; This second group imagined, “What they would be thinking, feeling, and experiencing if they were their peers, seeing the world through their peers’ eyes and walking in their peers’ shoes, Because of the different activities they go through that they experience.” A special day in his life.”

Did perspective taking make a difference in being attracted to someone outside of their relationship? Birnbaum and his team rapidly showed each participant 20 photographs, 10 of which were of attractive individuals of the same gender as their partner, and 10 of which were of unattractive individuals. For each picture, the participant had to press a yes or no button for “Would they consider this person a potential partner?”

Result? Control participants said yes to 6.51 alternative partners, while the perspective-taking group said yes to 5.58 alternative partners, a statistically significant decrease.

Birnbaum takes this result to suggest that perspective taking “prioritizes the goal of relationship maintenance relative to the temptation to stray and thus helps inhibit interest in attractive others.” Still, one might wonder how much importance should be placed on this one discovery. After all, looking at a bunch of pictures feels somewhat tame compared to actually interacting with attractive other people.

Fortunately this was not the only study that Birnbaum conducted. In Study 2, 147 new Israeli participants, who were also in monogamous relationships, were divided into similar control and perspective-taking groups. But at the end of the study, instead of evaluating the photos, they talked to an interviewer over the text. During the interview, participants viewed a profile picture of this interviewee that depicted him or her as an attractive member of the same gender as their partner. After the text chat, they had to answer some questions about their interest in this interviewer and their commitment to their partner.

The results this time? Compared to controls, perspective takers reported Sexual interest in the person being interviewed is significantly reduced (On a five-point scale, average 1.33 versus 1.58 for controls). He also expressed Too much commitment to your partner (4.86 out of 5, vs. 4.68 for control).

So let’s say there really is a connection between perspective taking and decreased attraction to third parties. It would be important to know whether this also reduced acts of infidelity. Furthermore, what would explain the effect of perspective taking? Birnbaum’s study does not answer this question. But we have long known that perspective taking increases empathic concern for a person, which in turn can increase supportive behavior toward that person. With this increase in care and concern has also come an increased sense of closeness.

We shouldn’t get too excited about this research yet. This needs to be replicated in different cultures and with larger numbers of participants. As Birnbaum himself notes, it also doesn’t address whether perspective taking has long-term effects, nor do the studies measure actual infidelity (which can be hard to do, after all!).

Finally, even if future studies on these topics are promising, we should not expect too much perspective taking – it may reduce morally problematic desires and behavior, but it will fall short of eliminating them entirely. . This is not a cure-all when it comes to stopping infidelity.

Nevertheless, these results help to remind us once again of the great moral value of getting out of our own narrow perspective and seeing the world through someone else’s eyes. By doing this our relationships can be saved.