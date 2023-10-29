Some pharmacy workers at Walgreens, other chains are walking out again — here’s what you need to know

Some pharmacy workers at Walgreens and other U.S. drugstore chains are planning a nationwide walkout from Monday to Wednesday.

The effort, which organizers have dubbed “Pharmageddon,” is the latest push by pharmacists and technicians against unsafe working conditions that put both staff and patients at risk.

Organizers also plan to hold rallies outside certain locations in different parts of the country, and are considering unionizing pharmacy workers who are not currently represented.

COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine shots are advertised on a board at a Walgreens pharmacy in Somerville, Massachusetts on August 14, 2023.

Brian Snyder | reuters

Organizers of the effort and some pharmacy workers told CNBC they hope the work stoppage will motivate companies to make meaningful changes to address the long-standing grievances of many retail pharmacy workers who have faced understaffing. Has complained about struggling with teams from Inadequate pay and increased work expectations imposed by corporate management.

Organizers of the effort told CNBC that the walkout, which organizers have dubbed “Pharmageddon,” will take place Monday through Wednesday at various retail pharmacy locations across the country.

An organizer named Shane Jerominski, an independent pharmacist who used to work for Walgreens, said the walkout could temporarily affect hundreds of stores across various chains.

Jerominski, a pharmacy labor attorney, said organizers still don’t have any definitive information. Count the employees who will participate in this effort. But he said the majority of those who have indicated they plan to opt out are employees at Walgreens — which laid the groundwork for the initiative — and employees at CVS and Rite Aid.

Organizers also plan to hold rallies outside certain locations in different parts of the country, according to Jerominski and a second person involved in the planning, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.

Jerominski and the man, who is a former pharmacy manager at the supermarket chain Publix, also said they are considering unionizing pharmacy workers who are not currently represented. There are no concrete agreements for moving forward to join a labor group.

A spokesperson for Walgreens said the company recognizes “the incredible work our pharmacists and technicians do every day” and has taken several steps in its pharmacies “to ensure our teams are focused on providing optimal patient care.” Can concentrate.”

The company’s ongoing efforts are focused on how it can recruit, retain and reward pharmacy workers, the spokesperson said. He said Walgreens has improved technology and centralized many functions to help maintain reasonable workloads in pharmacies.

A CVS spokesperson said in a statement that the company is currently not seeing any unusual activity regarding unplanned pharmacy closures or pharmacist walkouts.

The spokesperson said the company is engaging with staff to directly address any concerns they have, and is focused on developing a “sustainable, scalable action plan” to support both pharmacists and customers.

A Rite Aid spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the upcoming walkout.

The work stoppage comes weeks after some pharmacy workers at Walgreens locations across the country and CVS stores in the Kansas City area led separate walkouts over working conditions. Specifically, CVS management apologized to Kansas City pharmacy workers and committed to several reforms – including including employees and paying overtime – after the walkout there ended.

The demonstrations at pharmacies have been one of the most active years for the American labor movement in recent history.

CVS and Walgreens were the largest pharmacies in the US by prescription drug market share in 2022. Both chains operate approximately 9,000 retail store locations across the country.

CVS has more than 30,000 pharmacists and 70,000 pharmacy technicians, while rival Walgreens has more than 86,000 health care service providers, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other positions. According to employment website Indeed, CVS pharmacists make an average of $61.44 per hour, while Walgreens pharmacists make an average of $53.85 per hour.

As pharmacy workers prepare to walk off the job, Jerominski and former Publix pharmacy manager said some independent and retail pharmacy locations have committed to staying open next week to provide service options to patients.

According to Jerominski, many of the pharmacy employees interested in moving out appear to be from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Texas, Michigan, Missouri and Indiana.

Two pharmacy staff members at Walgreens and another two at CVS, all of whom asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told CNBC they plan to walk out. A CVS store manager, who also asked to remain anonymous for the same reason, said they would participate if their location’s pharmacist participated.

A CVS location in New York, US on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Stephanie Keith | Bloomberg | getty images

Other workers do not intend to walk out, even though they support the broader effort to secure better working conditions.

A CVS employee who was the lead organizer of the Kansas City area walkout said that CVS pharmacy workers in the area he represents Not willing to participate. The employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said CVS has negotiated with Kansas City employees “in good faith and has met commitments so far,” so walking out again “backfires.” Will have to go towards.

A CVS pharmacy manager, who works in a different part of the country, said he has seen positive changes in his store after the Kansas City walkouts.

But the pharmacy managers, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, said they will participate in a day of the upcoming walkout — and hope their colleagues will join in, too — because they believe employees needs to replicate the solidarity seen in Kansas City on a larger scale. Scale” to ensure that CVS continues to listen to their concerns.

For years, many retail pharmacy workers have complained that companies like Walgreens and CVS are placing unreasonable performance demands on employees, without providing adequate staffing or resources for employees to perform the job safely and responsibly.

He believes matters became worse during the Covid pandemic, when pharmacists and technicians had to perform back-to-back testing and vaccinations in addition to their normal duties.

Several pharmacy workers told CNBC that the dwindling number of staff has to handle ever-increasing daily tasks, which they say can lead to errors and put patients at risk of serious harm.

“This means we don’t pay as much attention as we should when it comes to making sure people get the right medications or providing proper education and support to patients,” the CVS pharmacist said.

Roughly 100,000 prescription errors are voluntary Reported annually to the Food and Drug Administration. 7,000 to 9,000 people die each year in the US from medication errors.

Some employees said that working conditions also affect their mental and physical health. Many employees described feeling exhausted by their workload.

In addition to filling and verifying prescriptions, pharmacy staff often have to make phone calls to patients, administer vaccinations every 15 minutes, resolve issues with insurance companies and doctors, administer rapid COVID and flu tests, and deal with customers in the store. Have to work.

“We come home and you can’t even think about doing other things because you’re so tired,” a Walgreens pharmacy technician told CNBC. He compared his work shifts to a marathon. “I’m starting to feel sleepy just sitting.”

Pfizer’s new vaccine, COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA), is available at CVS Pharmacy in Eagle Rock, CA.

Irrfan Khan Los Angeles Times | getty images

Some pharmacy workers told CNBC that company-imposed performance metrics, such as filling a specific number of prescriptions a day or administering a certain number of vaccinations, put even more pressure on them.

Organizer and pharmacy labor advocate Jerominski claimed vaccinations have become a core priority for retail pharmacy chains because the margins on vaccines are much higher than the average prescription.

A CVS spokesperson said the company has reduced the number of metrics used in recent years, but noted that “the information we gain from safety and quality metrics provides us with a clear picture of what is working and Where improvements may be needed.”

Meanwhile, Walgreens announced last year it would end performance-based metrics, making it the only drugstore chain to do so.

However, some Walgreens pharmacy employees told CNBC The company is placing constant pressure on its stores to meet performance targets for tasks such as prescription verification. Walgreens has refuted employees’ claims that those metrics still exist.

The former Publix pharmacy manager claimed that these types of working conditions are why few people want to work for large retail drugstore chains.

Unionization is “an extremely important part of this process,” Jerominski said, no matter which existing labor union steps in to represent those pharmacy workers who are not currently represented.

Most pharmacists and technicians at Walgreens and CVS have no union representation, while pharmacy workers at a handful of grocery retailers like Kroger do, he said.

Jerominski said he has organized a fundraiser for the national effort to unionize, which as of Friday had collected about $60,000. He said organizers have been in talks with several existing unions over the past two months, but no concrete agreement has yet been reached to move forward.

Jerominski said the organizations include IAM Healthcare, a union representing thousands of professionals in the health care industry, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents food, retail and health care workers in the U.S. and Canada.

IAM Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while UFCW has expressed its support for the recent walkouts by Walgreens and CVS pharmacy workers.

People approach a Walgreens pharmacy on March 9, 2023 in New York City.

Leonardo Munoz Corbis News | getty images

Some pharmacy workers also told CNBC that they hope the upcoming walkout will help patients better understand the conditions under which employees are working and why they may have to wait longer and make medication errors. Or similar problems may occur.

A pharmacist at Walgreens said he believes it’s natural for patients to become upset when they can’t get their medications quickly and seamlessly. However, it can be emotionally stressful for staff when they have to deal with patients who become aggressive or, in rare cases, violent, the pharmacist said.

Similarly, a CVS store manager said he hoped the walkout would make patients more understanding.

The CVS store manager said, “At the very least, I hope it results in a customer coming in and saying, ‘Hey, I get it. I’ll be right here and be patient.’” “If it changes a customer from immediately abusing me and yelling at me – even if it’s true – then it’s absolutely worth it.”

