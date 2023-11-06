Some people buy cars during a midlife crisis. This man bought a small town hotel instead

For the past two years, property developer Matt Rogatz made the weekly five-hour commute from his home in North Chicago to Green Lake, Wisconsin – population 1,005.

Before then, he said, all he knew about the small town was that his high school friend had family there.

But after a 30-year career in industrial real estate, completing more than 400 transactions totaling more than $750 million, Rosatz said he hit a wall, leading to a midlife crisis.

“I was looking for my next industrial property and I couldn’t find anything of value,” Rosatz told CNBC Travel. “My life was kind of on autopilot. I wasn’t growing as a person. A lot of people could have retired at that time, but I’m not that kind of guy.”

Shopping in Green Lake.

Source: Our Green Lake

Rogatz said there was “no way” he wanted to go into the hospitality industry. He had no idea how the hotel was run, he said, and was repulsed by horror stories about the hotel’s bad guests. Additionally, he had heard that the restaurant business was notorious for theft, he said.

But an Internet search in early 2021 completely changed his mind, he said.

A small town hotel for sale

One day on his computer, Rogatz saw that a small hotel – the Green Lake Inn – was for sale. The 17-room property, situated on 1.5 acres of land, is just minutes from the small town’s “downtown” area, and most importantly, around the corner from a 7.3-mile long lake, believed to be the deepest in Wisconsin. ,

Green Lake Inn.

Source: Our Green Lake

Rogatz gambled by thinking that in a worst-case scenario, he could use the inn for private vacations and invite extended family over the holidays. He spent the next few months renovating the inn – which he described as “well maintained, but very old”.

That worst-case scenario didn’t happen, he said—in fact, the opposite happened.

“After COVID, the timing was perfect and people wanted to work again,” Rogatz recalled. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’m doing something.’ “I made some good money that first year.”

on a line

His next purchase was The Manor, a grand seaside villa and guest house with its own boat dock, formerly known as The Angel Inn.

estate.

Source: Our Green Lake

The elderly couple who had run it as a bed and breakfast wanted to retire to spend more time with their grandchildren. Rogatz completely redesigned the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property, replacing its dark color scheme and 1970s carpets, linens and furniture with modern finishings and windows to maximize lakeside views Went.

Rosatz’s entrepreneurial mind began to spin, and she immediately saw the potential to create a wedding package incorporating both properties – the Green Lake Inn as a wedding venue, and The Manor for additional guest accommodations. He even bought a minibus to transport guests between venues.

Allen Brio Spa.

Source: Our Green Lake

Then, like a Monopoly player on a winning streak, when a local spa, Elan Brio, came on the market, Rogatz took over that property, too. This meant he could add hair and beauty treatments to weddings, including a dip in the spa’s saltwater pool.

The addition of the Goose Blind Bar and Restaurant and a partnership with a local golf course sealed the deal for vacation packages for fishermen and golfers in the area.

Goose Blind Restaurant & Bar.

Source: Our Green Lake

“I have a group of 24 people staying at my hotel. We take them to the golf course, then to the goose blind, and they love it. Then we take them back. They don’t have to worry about drinking and driving. They don’t have to. We’ve put everything together for them so they only pay one fee,” Rogatz said.

The inn also has outlets where fishermen can charge their boats, he said. “And we have boat parking, which a lot of hotels don’t have,” he added.

Two years — and five properties — later, he said, Rosatz has a full-fledged tourism operation on his hands — Our Green Lake — which cost him about $4 million to buy and several million more to renovate.

a new escape

Attracting more tourists to Green Lake has become a personal mission, Rogatz said — especially among those who regularly visit another Wisconsin town called Lake Geneva, which he said is the default getaway for Chicago residents. Said.

An ice sailing race on Green Lake.

Source: Our Green Lake

“It’s very expensive, and it’s packed. It’s not even fun, because there are so many boats. But Green Lake is just a short distance from Chicago, so it’s not really on the radar for a lot of Chicagoans. Is,” Rogatz said.

They plan to change this by marketing to adventure sports groups in Chicago and building relationships in different cities to promote Our Green Lake. The usually cool winter months – when the average temperature is below zero – are also no hindrance, he said. Always optimistic and opportunistic, Rogatz plans to entertain visitors with activities like ice sailing, ice fishing, curling and even dog sledding, he said.

Rogatz said his latest purchase — Green Lake’s three-story former prison — will offer indoor activities even in the winter, such as boutiques and flea markets, as well as cooking and mixology classes.

They have already converted the first floor, which housed a kitchen, into a 40-seat breakfast venue called Terrace Café. The second floor, where the jail cells used to be, is proving to be a bit trickier, he said.

The third floor is being used for a monthly bingo night, which Rogatz has agreed to continue if he can use it for other events such as laser tag and obstacle courses during the remaining time.

Green Lake’s “Renaissance”

Rather than view Green Lake’s vacant properties as red flags, Rogatz sees them as an opportunity to create a “renaissance” for the city.

Green Lake is a small town in Wisconsin, population 1,005.

Source: Our Green Lake

He said he and other investors who have purchased local golf courses, cafes, hotels and bowling alleys have brought a new energy to Green Lake. Rogatz said he now serves as an advisor on the Green Lake Economic Development Committee.

While some locals have expressed concern that their hidden gem is becoming as busy as Lake Geneva, the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is happy it will put the town “on the map,” especially during the winter, according to the chamber. said Lisa Meier, executive director.

“Matt’s investment will help further establish our charming community as a year-round destination,” the mayor said.

For Rosatz, seeing Green Lake thrive has become his personal mission.

“You come to Green Lake, and you immediately take a breath,” he said. “You feel good. You’re relaxed. You feel all the stress of the city leaving you.”

