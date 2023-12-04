Some of the Pentagon's drones are worth their weight in gold.

The US Army’s new RQ-28A is extremely expensive compared to its civilian counterparts , [+] Same company. us Army

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks is moving the Replicator project forward, with a contractor expected to be selected in December. The Replicator wants to rapidly produce thousands of small, highly capable drones at low cost. This is a feat that would be easy enough in the commercial sector but in the military it is like defying the law of gravity; The seemingly drastic cost overruns described by the cynically humorous Augustine’s Laws.

Simply, making it as per military specification, and going through all the stages of certification, testing and approval increases the cost. Contactees who are working on a “cost plus” basis have little incentive to keep them down.

Things are different in the conflict in Ukraine, where both sides have deployed thousands of small commercial drones. Consumer quadcopters priced under $2,000 have become important for tactical reconnaissance, adjusting artillery fire, and carrying bombs. FPV racing drones costing $400 have become kamikaze capable of taking out tanks and other targets. Ukrainian fundraiser United24 Showed recent photos The first 800 drones of a batch of 3,000 FPV drones are being sent to the front lines, all of which are locally manufactured.

Some models manufactured in Ukraine are highly sophisticated, achieving the kind of autonomy Hicks is seeking for the replicator.

Repeating this feat with the Replicator would face a major challenge from American practices. Contractors are sometimes accused of adding unnecessarily expensive components to their products to increase profits, a practice known as “gold plating”. This may be an understatement. Some drones would be cheaper if they were made of solid gold.

Short range (but high cost) reconnaissance

The Skydio 2 drone, which one reviewer called “weirdly smart” due to its on-board AI, sold for $999. Smart allows it to lock onto the operator and follow them hands-free, circling around them or following them as they go. Ski, bike or skate while avoiding obstacles. Unfortunately, it is no longer available as Skydio moved away from the consumer market in August.

Instead the company produces the Skydio RQ-28A , A military version with features not found in consumer models, including a thermal imager for night operations and software to pass data to military systems, as well as 35 minutes of flight time. The military may also need a number of other changes to meet requirements for surviving in high and low temperatures and dealing with electronic interference.

Such changes increase the price. A short range reconnaissance drone set, consisting of two drones and a ground control unit, costs $39,806, according to the US Army’s current procurement budget. That’s about $20k for each drone.

But the army will have to pay a lot for its quadcopter. The Skydio RQ-28A is already planned to be replaced by a more advanced system, known as SRR Trench 2, which may be manufactured by Skydio or a competitor. The Trench 2 drone features night-time obstacle avoidance, advanced autonomy, military grade (M-code) GPS and jam-resistant communications, as well as 45 minutes of flight time.

These add additional costs to approximately $100k per drone. Assuming the same weight as the RQ-28A – reportedly “less than five pounds” or 2267 grams, the drone is about 30% less expensive than gold.

Some of the earlier Skydio consumer drones – which cost around $1k – are reportedly in use in Ukraine. This shows that it is good to have extra detail, but it is not always necessary if cost is a factor.

Goalkeeper is an evolution of the Navy’s low-cost Locust swarming attack drone program – but , [+] price is high us Navy

golden goalkeeper

The Navy’s 2024 R&D budget describes a project called GOALKEEPER that is a continuation of the earlier LOCUST. The project, short for Low Cost Uncrewed Air Vehicle Swarming Technology, involved swarms of Raytheon’s small Coyote drones launched from ships, planes or submarines in groups of 50 as kamikaze attackers.

Goalkeeper drone production is detailed in the Navy’s ammunition budget, which shows that the first batch of 900 Goalkeeper autonomous weapon systems will cost $243 million. This works out to $270k per drone.

It does not reach the level of gold; At 13 pounds, a solid gold coyote will cost about 50% more. According to a 2016 article in Military.com, Coyotes cost around $30k at today’s prices, with higher specifications increasing the cost many times over. The price increase also explains why ‘low cost’ is not part of the name.

The objective of Goalkeeper is to create huge swarms of drones to destroy enemy air defenses. But the billion-dollar program will deliver only about four thousand drones over several years. This is far less than the number of drones Ukraine uses in a month (10,000 estimated by UK think tank RUSI) and certainly not enough for a sustained campaign.

The RQ-21 Blackjack seen here in Poland is a small, capable and extremely expensive reconnaissance , [+] Freelancer Nurfoto via Getty Images

golden blackjack

Moving up the price scale, we find that the 2017 Navy budget lists the procurement of RQ-21 Blackjack drones at a cost of $16.2 million per system. Each system includes five drones and two ground controllers, or more than $3 million per drone. (In 2019, the US approved the sale to the UAE

United Arab Emirates

$80 million out of 20 blackjacks, or a $4 million backer per drone).

The Blackjack has a 15-foot wingspan and 16-hour flight capability, with a variety of day and night sensors and communications relay gear. At 135 pounds. it comes in almost $22,000 per pound. When the purchase was made in 2017, the price of gold was approximately $18,000 per pound, so it appears that Blackjack is worth more than its weight in gold.

The Blackjack is roughly similar to larger tactical reconnaissance drones like the 122-pound PD-2 flown by Ukraine, which costs about $400k, or about $3,000 per pound. (The F-35 fighter plane, which has been criticized by many for its price, weighs in at about $4,000 a pound).

Can the Replicator break the mold?

Deputy Secretary Hicks knows well how the costs of drone programs add up. To win Replicator contracts, suppliers must demonstrate how they will keep costs down during the development and production process.

In November the Army released a document related to the Replicator, asking contractors to describe how they could supply a small drone with day/night vision and 30 minutes of endurance for less than $3,000 per unit Are. This is in line with commercial drones, but is a bargain base for military hardware.

The Replicator is inspired by Ukraine’s success in producing large numbers of reconnaissance and attack drones at low cost. But complaints of profiteering keep coming in Ukraine also. A Ukrainian drone operator quoted in The Guardian railed against businessmen – “little rich kings” – who produced FPV drones for $400 and sold them to volunteer groups for $650. He won’t be impressed by a $100,000 drone.

Ukraine is dependent on the US for major items such as M1 tanks and ATACMS missiles, which they cannot produce themselves. Whether the US can compete with Ukraine at the other end of the market where profits are lower is another matter.