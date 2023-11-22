Some Microsoft employees are angry over the company’s open offer to hire hundreds of OpenAI employees

When Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott said the company would be hiring hundreds of OpenAI employees and matching their current compensation, some Microsoft employees were outraged.

One employee told Business Insider, “How many loyal employees have stayed at Microsoft, working 12-plus hours a day and living in constant fear of being fired for an entire year? Now here comes OpenAI.” “When we were told there was no budget to hire more people we worked even harder. 14-hour days?”

For existing Microsoft employees, 2023 was a year in which they feared for their jobs and their salaries. In January, Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000. In February, some employees working on cloud and AI – Microsoft’s priority development areas – were also cut. In May, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft was freezing salaries and reducing its bonus and stock award budget for the year.

In July, Microsoft was still laying off more than the original 10,000, as BI reported at the time. Microsoft also closed projects and laid off employees in its previous major AI initiative, the “Industrial Metaverse.”

And then, after Microsoft’s AI partner OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman, Nadella announced on Monday that he hired Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman to run a new cutting-edge AI research group .

in one open letterNearly all of OpenAI’s workforce “Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees,” he said.

Scott confirmed the offer in a post on X, writing that all OpenAI employees had “a role at Microsoft” and that the software giant would match their OpenAI compensation.

‘Different categories of employees’

Another Microsoft employee said the company is on a strict hiring freeze with rare exceptions, so the OpenAI offer makes it feel like there are “different classes of employees.” Microsoft declined to comment.

However, not all Microsoft employees are unhappy with the situation. Some believe the new OpenAI unit could be good for employees, especially if Microsoft’s stock rises. This is a large part of the compensation in the company.

If OpenAI agrees to withdraw Altman, a new AI entity cannot be formed. However, the morale of some Microsoft employees has already been damaged.

Source: www.businessinsider.com