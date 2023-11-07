Some M3 MacBook Pros are shipping with macOS Ventura preinstalled

article hero image

Some new M3 MacBook Pro units are being shipped to customers with macOS Ventura 13.5 installed, and cannot be updated using System Preferences. Here’s how to fix it.

New units of Apple’s latest Mac models, launched during the “Scary Fast” event, have started arriving at customers’ doorsteps. However, some of the 14-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 are using an older version of macOS than expected.

In tweets Posted by @Aaronp613 On Tuesday, Apple released a pair of new versions of Rosetta for macOS 13.5, an operating system update that shipped in July. The original July release included the Rosetta update, so the introduction of two new versions is unusual for that particular operating system release.

Later do A search was conducted through macrumors Forum that some new Macs are shipping using an “unreleased build of macOS 13.5”. Due to the installed version of macOS, this means some Macs had been stored in a warehouse since July.

Apple has also done it Issued A new build of Safari 17.1 for macOS Ventura, using build number 616B34 instead of 616B29. it was Later Aaron said this is additional support for M3 Macs coming with macOS 13.5.

Releasing a product with an older operating system might not seem like a problem, except that owners of the new M3 MacBook Pro are finding that they can’t update to macOS Sonoma at all at this time.

fix the problem

It is unknown what Apple will do about the problem. There’s a possibility that Apple may release an update to macOS Sonoma in the near future, which affected MacBook Pro units can update to as part of the normal post-release update process – but that doesn’t seem likely.

As a more immediate solution, researchers nicholas alvarez That said, owners can download the Install Assistant for M3-compliant releases of macOS Sonoma 14.1 to perform a manual installation.

Source: appleinsider.com