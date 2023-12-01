Some Large Enterprise Software Provider Strategies for the Knowledge Graph Market

Image by David Zide from Pixabay

In November 2023, MarketsandMarkets announced the publication of its Knowledge Graph Market Report. In its announcement, M&M estimated the 2023 global knowledge graph market to be $0.9 billion, with market growth projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2028, a compound annual growth rate of 21.9 percent. M&M’s also listed these 12 “key players” in their announcement:

AWS (US)

Franz Inc (US)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Neo4j (US)

TigerGraph (US)

Oracle (US)

Ontotext (Bulgaria)

OpenLink Software (US)

SAP (Germany)

Semantic Web Company (Austria)

Stardog (US)

I have not seen the M&M report, only the press release announcing the report. But it is still interesting to consider what M&M Knowledge Graph considers the market and where they think the growth prospects are. First a few comments about the players I did a little research on at the desk to update myself.

SAP’s business process-oriented knowledge graph strategy

All listed players except IBM, SAP and Semantic Web Company (PoolParty, provider of a knowledge modeling platform) are major graph database providers.

The real outlier on the list is SAP. An application suite provider since its inception, SAP has not offered knowledge modeling products or databases on a standalone basis. All its efforts are focused on selling and increasing the utility of its applications, which are now provided as cloud services.

But still, SAP has a new strategy to establish itself in this emerging market. Stephanie Glenk’s April 2023 feature SAP News Center The site “Knowledge Graph: The Dream of a Knowledge Network” touches on these topics:

The potential of hybrid AI. SAP emphasizes that unlike existing static machine learning techniques, knowledge graphs can be updated with new data at any time. Furthermore, knowledge graphs bring with them accuracy, interpretability, and model-driven application power that statistical ML does not have. Best-in-class approaches blend statistical ML with knowledge graph sources, external as well as internal. Business scenario automation capabilities and situation knowledge graphs. SAP has created its own process ontology, using the company’s 50 years of process-oriented knowledge, which it now uses to facilitate handling the situation. As I understand it, a domain expert working with process models can put a condition that requires special handling into context and specify rules to solve the problem associated with that exception. The interesting thing about this approach is that domain experts can do a little modeling where they need it to solve the immediate business problem. Blending the external with the internal with the help of standards. Users of SAP S/4HANA (an in-memory ERP suite) can take advantage of public knowledge graphs such as Wikidata and DBpedia that harness the search capability and sharing power of semantic standards for a mix of external and internal sources. SAP points to graph integration scalability with this approach and the ability to start small and iterate with subgraphs and combine them to create larger knowledge graphs.

For these reasons SAP’s approach reflects an understanding of the importance of standards, shared semantics, and the need to provide graph-oriented modeling capability to business users where they need it. Of course, the devil is in the details. Much depends on how this set of capabilities is implemented.

Oracle’s supply chain-oriented knowledge graph strategy

Judging by what I’ve seen and what’s been posted online recently, Oracle’s knowledge graph strategy is focused on destroying supply chain data. For example, Jason Duncan-Wilson, senior director of Oracle Spatial’s Energy and Water Data Exchange, and Kestas Markauskas, senior cloud architect, presented to the Oracle Data & Analytics User Group on the state of the exchange in May 2023.

Much of this talk targeted an audience that was not familiar with knowledge graphs, and it emphasized the power and extensibility of the core industry ontologies provided by Oracle that customers can adopt and extend. The messaging was consistent with the standards-based RDF triple/quad store platform providers in the M&M list.

Microsoft and IBM?

I also took a look at the Microsoft and IBM sites to see what they offer on the knowledge graph front, as I keep an eye on the KG market and hadn’t heard much about them in this area, at least. Not about commercial products.

What I found was completely unrelated to knowledge graphs, or at least not standards-based knowledge graphs. Microsoft offers multi-model CosmosDB, which third parties sometimes use to create narrowly focused, non-standard graphs. Of course IBM had the original Watson effort from the 2010s that used knowledge graphs extensively, but the most recent material I found that mentioned the term “knowledge graph” was tagged as deprecated. Was there, which is no longer operational. I walked away wondering if I had missed something.

final thoughts

As someone who has followed enterprise semantic graph development since 2009, I can safely say that the knowledge graph market has always been slow to develop, despite its obvious potential. KGs are essentially middleware, and as such they are difficult to sell. That’s why SAP’s strategy, which bypasses the middleware issue, appeals to me.

When it comes to commercial KG platform offerings, the Microsofts and IBMs of the world have once again had an on-again, off-again trend, and the large consultancies that are their key enterprise partners have also had the same trend.

My main points? 1) SAP with its Process Ontology is looking at how to bring businesspeople into the knowledge graph loop, but they are not quite there yet. 2) Oracle is well positioned for supply chain integration with its enterprise science, which is an important use case. Much depends on finding customers committed to semantic management at graph scale.

Source: www.datasciencecentral.com