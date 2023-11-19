If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, there are often underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; The first one is growing return and second, growth on capital employed (ROCE). amount of capital employed. Ultimately, it shows that this is a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, at first glance Napier Port Holdings (NZSE:NPH) We’re not jumping off our chairs at how returns are trending, but let’s take a deeper look.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who aren’t sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company generates from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Napier Port Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.038 = NZ$21m ÷ (NZ$565m – NZ$17m) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

so, Napier Port Holdings has a ROCE of 3.8%. Even though this is in line with the industry average of 3.8%, it is still a low return in itself.

ROCE

In the chart above we measured Napier Port Holdings’s forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you’d like, you can see the forecasts from the analysts covering Napier Port Holdings here Free.

What can we tell from Napier Port Holdings’s ROCE trend?

On the surface, the ROCE trend at Napier Port Holdings does not inspire confidence. Over the past five years, returns on capital have declined to 3.8% from 8.8% five years ago. Although it looks like Napier Port Holdings can reinvest for long-term growth as capital employed has increased, the company’s sales haven’t changed much over the last 12 months. From here it would be worth keeping an eye on the company’s earnings to see if these investments are ultimately contributing to profits.

in conclusion…

Bringing it all together, while we are somewhat encouraged by Napier Port Holdings’ reinvestment in its business, we know that returns are diminishing. Since the stock has declined 29% over the past three years, investors may not be too optimistic about a reversal of this trend. So based on the analysis in this article, we do not think Napier Port Holdings has the potential to become a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, we’ve identified 1 warning sign With Napier Port Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

