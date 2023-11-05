Some homes are also being built to withstand storms and cut emissions sharply

When Hurricane Michael struck the Florida Panhandle five years ago, boats, cars and trucks piled up on the windows of Bonnie Paulson’s home in the small coastal community of Mexico Beach, Florida, even though the house rests on pillars 14 feet above the ground. But it was standing. , But Paulson’s home, which is round in shape and resembles a ship, escaped Category 5 winds that otherwise could have demolished it.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Paulson said, recalling the evacuation warning. Only a few pieces of his house were broken, but in the pictures taken after the storm, he is seen standing amidst the debris of almost all the houses in the surrounding area.

Some developers are building homes like Paulson’s with the aim of making them more resilient to the extreme weather that is increasing with climate change, as well as being environmentally friendly. For example, solar panels installed so well that high winds can’t blow under them means clean energy that can survive storms. Protected wetlands and native vegetation that lock carbon in the ground and also reduce the risk of flooding. Recycled or advanced building materials that reduce energy use as well as the need to make new materials.

A person’s home is one of the biggest ways to reduce their personal carbon footprint. Buildings emit about 38% of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions each year. Some of the carbon pollution comes from things that run on electricity like lights and air conditioners, and some comes from making construction materials like concrete and steel.

Deltec, the company that built Paulson’s home, says only one of about 1,400 homes built over the past three decades has suffered structural damage from hurricane-force winds. But the company places greater emphasis on green construction with high-quality insulation that reduces the need for air conditioning, heat pumps for more efficient heating and cooling, energy-efficient appliances, and of course solar power.

Chief executive Steve Linton said, “The real magic here is that we’re doing both.” “I think a lot of times when you talk about sustainable construction, resiliency is an afterthought, where it’s just a feature on the list… We believe that resiliency is really a fundamental foundation of sustainability. Is part of.”

Other companies are developing entire neighborhoods that are resistant to hurricanes and contribute less than average to climate change.

Pearl Homes’ Mirabella community in Bradenton, Florida features 160 homes that are all LEED-certified platinum, the highest level of one of the most widely used green building rating systems.

To reduce susceptibility to flooding, home sites are raised 3 feet above code. Roads are also raised, and designed to direct accumulating rainfall away and onto the ground where it can be absorbed. Seamed steel roofs allow solar panels to be attached so closely that high winds have a hard time getting under them, and the homes have batteries that kick in when the power goes off.

Marshall Gobuty, CEO of Pearl Homes, said his team approached the University of Central Florida with a plan to build a community that does not contribute to climate change. “I wanted them to be not only sustainable but also flexible, I wanted them to be completely different from everything else happening in Florida,” Gobutti said. “I see houses that are newly built, half a mile away, that are underwater… We’re in crisis with how the climate is changing.”

This resonated with Paulson in Mexico Beach, who said she “didn’t want to live day to day worrying about tracking something across the Atlantic.” In addition to peace of mind, she says, she now enjoys energy costs of about $32 per month, which she says is significantly less than the approximately $250 she paid in her previous home.

“I don’t really think the population is taking environmental disasters into account and adjusting to it,” he said. “We’re making the same old stuff that blew up.”

Babcock Ranch is another sustainable, hurricane-resilient community in South Florida. It calls itself America’s first solar-powered city, generating 150 megawatts of electricity with 680,000 panels on 870 acres. The community was one of the first in the country to have large batteries on site to store excess solar energy at night or during power outages.

Sid Kitson founded Babcock Ranch in 2006. Homes are better able to withstand hurricane winds because roofs are tied to a system that connects to the foundation. Power lines are buried underground so they can’t blow over. Some homes have doors that swing outward, so they don’t open when pressure builds up from the wind, and the vents help balance the pressure in the garage.

Hurricane Ian struck Babcock Ranch as a Category 4 hurricane in 2022. It caused little or no damage, Kitson said.

Kitson said, “We set out to prove that a new city and environment can work together, and I think we’ve proven that.” “Unless you build in a very flexible way, you will be constantly renovating or demolishing the house.”

The development sold approximately 73,000 acres of its site to the state for wetland conservation, and on the land it was built on, a team studied how water flows naturally through the local environment and used it as its watershed. Is included in the management system.

“That water will go where it wants to go, if you try and challenge nature, you’ll lose every time,” Kitson said. Wetlands, retention ponds and native vegetation are able to better manage water during extreme rainfall, reducing the risk of flooding to homes.

Back in the Panhandle, Natalia Padalino and her husband, Alan Klingler, plan to complete construction of the Deltec home by December. The couple were concerned about the future effects of global warming and hurricanes on the Florida Keys and researched homes that would be sustainable and designed to withstand these storms.

Klingler said, “We believe we are building something that will be an unprecedented investment and will significantly reduce the risk of any major catastrophic event.”

“People have been really open and receptive. They tell us if a hurricane comes, they’ll be at our place,” Padalino said.

Associated Press video journalist Laura Bergfeld in Mexico Beach and photographer Gerald Herbert in New Orleans contributed.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Isabella O’Malley, The Associated Press

