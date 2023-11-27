Some French citizens now eligible for four-year US visas under new agreement

Under this new agreement, French citizens can double the duration of their US visa.

French citizens can now apply for a four-year US visa under a new reciprocity agreement.

The bilateral agreement is for investors and their family members who wish to relocate between the two countries.

This follows talks launched on President Macron’s state visit to the US in December 2022, during which he committed to strengthening their trade and investment ties.

As well as fast-tracking the French visa application and renewal process for US investors, it extends the duration of US residence permits for French investors from 25 to 48 months.

“It’s done!”, France’s minister of foreign trade, economic attraction and French citizens abroad, Olivier Becht, tweeted on November 21. “French entrepreneurs will be able to benefit in the long run visa and a simplified process to American entrepreneurs. It is a pleasure to formalize this progress in our economic relations.”

Who does the new US-French visa process apply to?

The deal, which came into effect on November 16, applies to citizens who are moving between the US and France To set up a business or invest. This doesn’t just apply to property buyers.

Steps to proceed for US investors France The existing four-year ‘Passport Talent’ residence permit will be simplified and expedited.

This permit can be obtained by those who invest Through a company in which he owns at least 30 per cent, or by making a personal investment in a company in which he has a permanent interest, or at least 10 per cent of the capital.

Both must plan to create or save jobs within four years of investing and invest at least €300,000.

French investors can now stay in the US for four years

For French citizens visiting the US, the deal extends the duration of E visas – namely, Treaty Trader (E-1) and Treaty Investor (E-2). Visa – Corresponding to the French talent passport, for up to four years.

Applicants must visit We Engaging in “substantial trade” between the two countries in qualifying activities, including services or technology. They must either develop and direct the enterprise in which they invest, play an executive or supervisory role in it, or provide the skills necessary for its operation.

There is no specific investment amount for the E-2 visa But it must be deemed “important”.

