Some EVs may lose federal purchase tax credit

Remember, the Federal Reserve and Wall Street Ratings all changed car stocks on Wednesday, but investors should focus on the federal purchase tax credit for electric vehicles.

It appears that all the tax credits for EVs with Chinese parts are running out faster than expected. Investors were prepared to lose some of the tax credits, but not all. Such a change could affect sales and pricing of many Tesla models and even some Ford Motor EVs.

On Wednesday, Tesla’s website said rear-wheel drive and long-range versions of its Model 3 would lose a $7,500 federal purchase tax credit on Dec. 31. That’s a notable change from just a few days ago, when the company’s guidance suggested buyers of its EVs could still get at least half the tax credit on those models. Tea

Credit eligibility for EVs was updated as part of the Inflation Reduction Act when it is passed in 2022. EVs that meet certain criteria may qualify for a purchase tax credit of up to $7,500 from the federal government.

However, the credit depends on a variety of factors, including the country where the vehicle, battery, and even battery parts are manufactured. These rules are interpreted by the Treasury Department and enforced by the Internal Revenue Service, adding further layers of complexity. The federal government considers China a country of concern.

China is an EV giant. It produces approximately 50% of the vehicles, 75% of the batteries and 50% to 75% of the major battery materials. Tesla sources batteries for some of its vehicles from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese company known as CATL. Half the credits on some models were expected to be lost due to those batteries.

Earlier in December, Tesla’s website said EVs with those batteries would lose half of the $7,500 credit in 2024. “Customers who take delivery of an eligible new Tesla and meet all federal requirements are eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500,” the site said. “The tax credit will decrease to $3,750 for Model 3 rear-wheel drive and Model 3 Long Range on January 1, 2024. Take delivery by December 31 to qualify for the full tax credit.”

Today, the language is notably different. The second part of the notice now reads: “Based on the current approach of the New IRA guidance the tax credit for Model 3 rear-wheel drive and Model 3 Long Range will expire on December 31, 2023. Take delivery by 31st December for full tax credit. For eligible cash or credit purchases only.”

Now, the entire federal tax credit may be eliminated on some models. This is surprising. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment about the change.

The changes will affect pricing. A long-range Model 3 starts at around $46,000. A Performance Model 3 starts at around $51,000. If the Performance Model 3 qualifies for the federal tax credit and the Long Range version does not, the Performance version will be $2,500 cheaper. The rear-wheel drive version starts at about $39,000. It will still be the cheapest version, but the price difference will be different compared to other cars.

The change in tax credits comes after Tesla recalled 2 million Tesla vehicles to update warnings and functionality of the autosteering function, which is part of its driver assistance products: Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving. Autonomous driving features are closely scrutinized by investors.

Tesla shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday, perhaps partly due to the recall, although its cost is modest. A secondary point is that the recall wasn’t actually about Tesla’s technology, only how drivers interact with the technology. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wanted more warnings to ensure that drivers always pay attention.

The tax credit changes were likely a big factor in Tesla stock price performance, although they were ultimately offset by signals from the Federal Reserve that an interest rate cut may occur in 2024. Tesla closed up 1% at $239.29. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite

Jumped 1.2% and 1.4% respectively.

Following the tax-credit news, shares of other automakers were moving lower. This is another sign that the subsidy cut, not their withdrawal, was a big deal for investors.

General Motors and Ford Motor stock were down 2% and 3%, respectively, before the Federal Reserve news. Both were bullish in late trading on Wednesday.

“The rules proposed by Treasury and Energy regarding foreign entities of concern under the Inflation Reduction Act are broad and comprehensive. We are working through them,” a Ford spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Based on current information, it is unlikely that the Mustang Mach-E will qualify for the federal tax credit beginning January 1, 2024.”

The Mach-E is only eligible for half the tax credit in 2023. It is only incurring a further loss of $3,750.

GM said it was evaluating updated guidance from the Treasury Department.

Auto makers are reworking their supply chains to ensure they qualify for the credit, as the authors of the law intended them to. It is not known whether things can be adjusted quickly enough to preserve credit. From Tesla’s guidance this seems unlikely—at least for 2024.

Ford stock was also downgraded from Buy to Hold by BNP Paribas on Wednesday. Downgrade is another factor to consider.

There’s always a lot going on in the stock market, but the biggest deal for the auto sector on Wednesday was a change in the tax-credit language on Tesla’s website.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]

