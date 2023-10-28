WASHINGTON (AP) — Major corporations in water-intensive industries like clothing, food, beverage and technology want to become better stewards of the freshwater they use — especially amid droughts, floods and other extremes exacerbated by climate change. The weather threatens their supply chains. But few of the 72 companies ranked by the sustainability nonprofit last year are close to achieving the 2030 goals set by the nonprofit.

Last year, Ceres launched an effort to pressure companies with large water footprints to protect those resources and address the associated financial risks. On Wednesday, the group released an analysis that included powerhouses like Coca-Cola, General Mills and Amazon.

“There’s no doubt that companies need to do better,” said Kirsten James, senior program director of water at Ceres.

Ceres said the companies were selected from four sectors based on factors including size and their impact on water. They were ranked based on a variety of factors, including the quantity and quality of water they use as well as their commitment to protecting the ecosystems that supply it. They were also evaluated on whether they helped improve access to water and sanitation in the communities where they do business. Ceres used publicly available information, including companies’ filings and other voluntary disclosures during March.

No company scored more than 70% of the available marks. About a dozen scored so well that they were given “on track” status for meeting goals with at least a 50% score.

This includes Coca-Cola, which said its water use in 2022 was 10% more efficient than in 2015. The company said it aspires to 100% circular water use – where every bit of water used is ultimately returned to the watershed it belongs to. Drawn from – across 175 locations by 2030.

But the company did not say how likely it is to reach that goal, nor how much progress it has made. Coca-Cola also stated that the manufacturing of its product is not where most of its water footprint lies; Rather, it involves increasing whatever it takes.

“The production of the agricultural ingredients we use uses a lot more water than the actual manufacturing process,” said Michael Goltzman, vice president and sustainability head of Coca-Cola. “And it doesn’t really matter where you are in the world.”

The index was produced with funding that included a grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation, a separate entity from The Coca-Cola Company. Seres said the index was not directly funded by any of the companies assessed, and said its work is not influenced by funders.

Meanwhile, tech companies like Amazon and Apple require large amounts of water to cool computers in their massive data centers. Both companies’ progress toward the non-profit target in the Ceres Index was below 20%.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel disputed Ceres’ findings, saying it was “an inaccurate reflection of both our commitment and progress toward becoming water positive.”

Apple did not respond to the message.

Food company General Mills was one of the companies to meet the 2030 target with 65%.

Mary Jane Melendez, the company’s chief sustainability global impact officer, said 85% of the company’s water use is in agriculture. And extreme weather in the US has hit the company in recent years.

“We are seeing challenges in getting materials out of the ground when these extreme weather events are impacting our key sourcing areas,” Melendez said. He cited freezes and thaws that have hurt the company’s sugar beet sourcing and drought that has affected oat supplies.

Michael Kiparsky, director of the Wheeler Water Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, said that corporations’ self-interest in protecting their operations from water insecurity may lead them to take larger steps to protect freshwater resources.

“Is there any official legal accountability for Ceres’ metrics and reporting? Absolutely not. Does money talk? When it talks, it talks very loudly,” Kiparski said.

Ceres’s James said the nonprofit hopes to update its findings every two years.

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for water and environmental policy coverage. AP is solely responsible for all content. For AP’s complete climate coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Suman Naishadham and Brittany Peterson, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com