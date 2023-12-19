Some companies revise diversity policies amid lawsuit threat from conservatives

Adam Coleman, founder of Wrong Speak Publishing, explains how diversity, equity and inclusion workplace initiatives have led to the rapid loss of jobs.

Many major American companies have revised their internal diversity policies It aims to increase racial and ethnic representation after conservative groups threatened to file a lawsuit, according to a Reuters review of corporate statements.

At least six major US companies, including JPMorgan Chase, revised their diversity policies as they were among 25 firms that received public shareholder letters from 2021 saying their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) The programs constitute illegal discrimination and violate directors’ duties to investors.

Reuters found that the main changes made by the companies included removing language that indicated some programs were for members of underrepresented groups, or modifying executives’ goals to increase racial diversity in the workforce. . However, the outlet was unable to directly link the lawsuit threats to the changes in diversity programs.

According to a Reuters review, JPMorgan Chase was one of the major US companies to revise corporate diversity programs. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

For the other 19 companies that received shareholder letters about the legality of the firms’ DEI initiatives, Reuters was unable to find the changes publicly available. Some of those companies received shareholder letters after releasing their most recent annual reports, outlining some of the controversial policies.

JPMorgan received a letter in May 2022 alleging that 10 of its DEI programs were discriminatory and illegal. Around February 2023, descriptions of the bank’s “Advancing Hispanics and Latinos” and “Advancing Black Pathways” programs were changed, according to archived versions of the company’s website seen by Reuters.

Those programs now invite applications from all students “regardless of background”. “We are fully committed to an inclusive workforce made up of top talent,” JPMorgan spokeswoman Allison Kahl told the outlet.

Reuters found that BlackRock is among the companies that have changed their diversity programs amid the legal threat. (Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters Photos)

world’s largest Asset Manager, BlackRock received a letter on this topic in April and removed language that said the scholarships were “designed” for members of specific underrepresented groups. A BlackRock spokesperson told Reuters the company was proud to expand eligibility for the scholarships.

anchor Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 166.23 +1.00 +0.61% blk BlackRock Inc. 796.44 -22.56 -2.75%

The letters sent to the companies come from two conservative legal groups, including the American Civil Rights Project, founded by Texas lawyer Dan Morenoff, and America First Legal, which is led by Stephen Miller, an adviser to former President Trump.

A June 2023 Supreme Court decision held that the use of affirmative action in admissions decisions by universities was unconstitutional. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Photos)

DEI programs and related initiatives grew rapidly at many major US companies following the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020 amid calls to address racial disparities in corporate leadership.

A Supreme Court’s decision From June 2023 it found that the use of affirmative action in universities’ admissions decisions was unconstitutional, giving new momentum to conservative efforts to roll back corporate DEI initiatives.

However, the decision did not directly affect companies, which are subject to anti-discrimination laws that prohibit considering race and gender in individual hiring decisions. DEI programs that broaden the pool of applicants and remove barriers to advancement are considered legitimate.

Reuters contributed to this report.

