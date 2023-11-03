Some ChatGPIT Plus users are silently losing the Browse with Bing feature



Leon Neal/Getty Images

ChatGPT is one of my favorite productivity tools — I even have a shortcut to start a voice chat with it and use it more than Siri, which says a lot. Imagine my surprise when I tried to use the Browse with Bing feature yesterday, and it wasn’t there. And I am not alone.

Many ChatGPIT Plus customers are reporting the loss of the Browse with Bing feature without any prior warning from OpenAI. A post on Reddit from four days ago has a user explaining that they’ve lost the browsing feature, with a few dozen commenters reporting the same experience.

Web browsing within ChatGPT was originally enabled last summer, but it was temporarily disabled just a week later after reports that it was being used to bypass paywalls.

In late September, OpenAI announced the reinstatement of the Browse with Bing tool as a beta feature. It is generally available to ChatGPT Plus customers from October 17th.

This dropdown menu used to provide the browse feature with Bing.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not made any public announcements explaining why users are losing the web browsing feature again this time. Since the company publicly explained its decision in July when it first happened, users have been unsure whether this was an intentional disability or a simple bug.

Interestingly, some Plus users still have access to browse with Bing in the ChatGPT mobile app, but not on the web version, an issue I also encountered. Browsing with Bing is still accessible to me in its full glory on mobile, although I’ll report if that changes.

According to recent reports, OpenAI is testing some additional features, like Browse with Bing, Advanced Data Analysis, and DALL-E 3, by folding them into GPT-4’s default mode. This means that the model will automatically switch between functions based on a given prompt, without requiring users to select one from a dropdown menu under GPT-4.

The default GPT-4 model says that it cannot access the Internet, which proves that it did not have a browse feature integrated with Bing.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

But when I tried to browse through GPT-4 in default mode, it responded that it “cannot directly access external websites or view their content.” This indicates that the Browse with Bing feature has effectively disappeared from my account and has not been added to the default model for ease of use.

An update appeared just before I reloaded ChatGPT and noticed that the browse feature with Bing had disappeared. But the question remains whether it was disabled intentionally or it is a bug that needs to be fixed.

ZDNET is awaiting response from OpenAI support regarding the missing browse feature with Bing.

Source: www.zdnet.com