Some Apple watches out of the market after ITC decision

Apple confirmed to media outlets on Monday that it will stop selling some Apple Watches following the October International Trade Commission (ITC) decision to issue a limited exclusion (LEO) order against the products.

In its October decision, the ITC found that Apple violated Section 337 by importing Apple Watches, which infringed two Masimo patents covering technology related to reading blood-oxygen levels.

In January, the ITC issued a Notice of Final Preliminary Determination (FID), finding that Apple violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing and selling Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry technology in the United States , which is a violation of claims 24 and 30. Massimo’s US patent number 10,945,648. However, the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) in FIDE found that Apple did not infringe Section 337 with respect to claim 12 of US Patent No. 10,912,501, claims 22 and 28 of US Patent No. 10,912,502, and claim 12 of the ‘648 Patent. Claims 9 and 27 of US Patent No. 10,687,745, and Claim 9 of US Patent No. 7,761,127.

In Masimo’s complaint, filed on June 29, 2021, the company claimed that Apple first met with Masimo about integrating Masimo’s technology into the Apple Watch in 2013 and then “with Masimo’s Chief Medical Officer Beginning with, began hiring Massimo’s employees.” In fall 2020, Apple introduced the Series 6, made in Asia. According to the complaint, the sale and importation of the devices infringed Masimo’s patents and also involved Masimo’s trade secrets, which the parties are separately suing.

Furthermore, Massimo argued that banning the Apple Watch would not harm public health or welfare because Apple Watch blood oxygen measurements are not actually reliable and “[s]Some have also noted that the Series 6 Watch’s inaccurate physical measurements put public health at risk.

Pulse oximeters became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to remotely monitor patients’ blood oxygen levels. Masimo has also released its own wearable device, the Masimo W1™, which it says is “the first on the market to provide consumers with accurate, continuous health data including oxygen levels, hydration index, and pulse, heart and respiration.” The first is a wearable device.” Rates.”

However Apple commented at the time of the October ITC decision that “Massimo has attempted to unfairly use the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of US consumers while making way for its own watch that mimics Apple’s ,” reports on Monday indicated the company will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. According to CNN, Apple reported that it is “already taking steps to comply with the ruling’s stance.”

The presidential review period during which President Biden can veto ITC decisions expires on December 25. Apple has said it will appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

