Some Apple watches are about to be banned in the US, what will happen next?

A new decision to block certain imports of the Apple Watch could help medtech company Masimo reach a settlement with the $2.7 trillion tech giant after a years-long patent battle.

Tea The International Trade Commission last week issued an order blocking imports of certain Apple Watches into the United States, giving medical device maker Massimo a major victory in its years-long patent battle with the world’s most valuable company.

It’s a significant bargaining move for Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani, who said his company has signed an ongoing patent with Apple on its pulse oximeter, a blood oxygen sensor that has become a selling point for the premium. and has spent more than $65 million related to trade secret litigation. Smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The Commission sided with Massimo that Apple infringed two patents related to pulse oximeters, and the ban would restrict certain Apple Watches that contain the sensor (first introduced in the Series 6 in 2020) from being imported into the United States. Will be banned. It also includes a cease-and-desist order that stops the sale of infringing products already in the country. The import ban is now subject to a 60-day presidential review and will take effect on December 25, barring intervention from the Biden administration. Apple said it plans to appeal the decision, which does not immediately affect Apple Watch sales.

Kiani told forbes He hopes the ITC decision “could speed things up” and push Apple toward a settlement agreement with its $4.2 billion market cap challenger. But he said he would not accept a check from the $2.7 trillion tech giant for a licensing deal to sell its existing pulse oximeter product as is. Kiani said that Massimo’s technology either needed to be incorporated into the Apple Watch, or he would work with Apple on “theirs” until it was good enough to have Massimo’s reputation behind it.

According to legal filings, Kiani first met with Apple in 2013 as one of 28 companies discussing the possibility of including health sensors in future versions of the Apple Watch. They allege in lawsuits that since that meeting, Apple poached their employees, stole trade secrets and infringed Massimo’s patents; Apple has denied all these allegations.

“This is a huge deal for Massimo because this is not something Apple can simply suppress or ignore.” John Presper, attorney at Foster, Murphy, Altman & Nickel

But unless Apple convinces the Biden administration to veto the decision in the next two months, the ban will remain in effect while the appeals process plays out in federal court. “Massimo attempted to misappropriate the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of American consumers while they created their own watch that mimics Apple’s,” spokesman Fred Saenz said in a statement.

“This is a big deal for Massimo because this is not something Apple can easily suppress or ignore,” said John Presper, an attorney for Foster, Murphy, Altman & Nickel. commission. “Massimo is now in a very strong position,” he said, because one of Apple’s previous strategies — trying to convince the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate Massimo’s patent at the center of this dispute — had already failed. Is.

The move comes as Masimo expands its footprint in the consumer tech market, including selling its own watches with blood oxygen-measuring capabilities. Wall Street has not accepted the change in direction away from Masimo’s core market, which has historically sold its technology to larger health systems for higher profit margins than a typical consumer technology sale. Today Masimo’s market cap is a quarter of its 2021 peak of more than $16 billion. forbes It is estimated that Kiani, who will join the ranks of the world’s billionaires in 2022, is now worth around $840 million. Kiani declined to comment on the number, except to say that he agreed “it is lower than before.”

A presidential veto on an International Trade Commission decision is extremely rare, Presper said. However, a recent veto by then-President Barack Obama in 2013 involved a dispute between Apple and Samsung, which was decided in Apple’s favor. Earlier, according to one analysis, the last time a president had intervened was during the Reagan and Carter administrations. Cornell Journal of Law and Public Policy,

This is the second time in less than a year that the Commission has issued an import ban related to the Apple Watch. Mountain View-based AliveCor, which uses artificial intelligence and sensors for continuous heart rate monitoring, set to ban in December 2022. President Joe Biden declined to intervene, but the ban was blocked because Apple had managed to invalidate the underlying patent. Both Apple and AliveCore have filed appeal cases through federal court. Priya Abani, CEO of $850 million startup told forbes AliveCore’s case represents “every small company and every future innovation that is in danger of being suppressed by a Goliath.”

Given that the Biden administration did not intervene in the AliveCor case, Kayani, a prolific Democratic donor, believes it will not intervene in this case either. According to Federal Election Commission filings, Kiani and his family gave at least $2 million to political action committees affiliated with President Biden’s election campaign in 2019 and 2020. “I really love our president,” Kiani said. forbes, but he rejected the idea that his campaign donations had generated any controversy. “I think the administration is trying to rein in Big Tech.”

The case gets at the center of a larger strategic question for Apple: Does the company want to sell regulated health care products or stick with consumer products?

Apple Watch sales can continue during the review period, Presper said, and the commission is not paying Apple the bond, which it does in some cases. “And there is another option to reach a settlement agreement,” he said. Apple could also disable the pulse oximetry function or create a new design that does not infringe Masimo’s patents.

The Commission had asked Apple about “how easily” infringing features could be removed from its watches and whether the company was working on a redesign earlier this year. Apple’s legal team’s response in a June 2023 legal filing was almost entirely redacted, except: “It is impossible to say with certainty what actions Apple will take with respect to the redesign” before the Commission issues its final decision. Will do”. Did not respond to request for further comment.

Kiani said he would also have no problem with Apple establishing a new design instead of a compromise agreement. “Not everything is about financial gain,” he said. However, he immediately clarified that his company would still pursue a financial settlement in federal court to compensate Massimo for its losses for the previous violation.

Asimco founder and technology analyst Horace Dedeau said he believes a settlement agreement is the most likely outcome, given his experience covering patent battles that have ensnared big tech companies. The likelihood of a redesign is “extremely low,” he said. There may be a software fix to disable the functionality but it will take years to replace the hardware. “You don’t want to negotiate in court. You don’t want to negotiate through the ITC, but sometimes you are forced to because the parties are so strong,” Dediu said.

But the case becomes central to a larger strategic question for Apple: Does the company want to sell regulated health care products or stick with consumer products? To Dediu, the answer is clear — Apple doesn’t want to get tied into all the tough regulations surrounding medical devices and will keep the focus on consumer tech.

“Watches have always been at the intersection between function and style,” said Dediu. It’s nice to have add-ons with health and fitness functions, but at the end of the day people are buying Apple Watches “because they look good,” he said.

Massimo’s trade secret case against Apple, which ended in a mistrial last May, is scheduled to be heard again in California in October 2024. After that case was filed, Apple filed a lawsuit in Delaware accusing Massimo of infringing its Apple Watch patents. Massimo countersued and also alleged antitrust issues. “I think the damage should be huge,” Kiani said. “Hopefully, the more it stings, the more they won’t do it anymore.”

But patent litigation is expensive and time consuming. Kiani, who has won previous patent battles against Nellcor (a division of Medtronic) and Philips for about $1.1 billion, said he is prepared for a six- or seven-year battle. “I always play the long game,” Kiani said. “I think as long as shareholders are patient, they will be well rewarded.”

