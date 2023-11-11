Some Americans aren't tipping enough, according to Pew Research poll

A new survey shows that when it comes to tipping, many Americans are shortchanging their servers.

The Pew Research Center survey of 12,000 people revealed Thursday shows that 57 percent of American diners tip 15% or less for a typical sit-down meal, “including 2% who say they won’t tip.” Any Tip,” Pew researchers wrote.

“Only 22 percent said they would leave a tip of 20% or more,” Pew found.

What factors go into how Americans tip?

The survey found that the tip people give depends on their age, income and other factors.

The survey found that young adults are more generous with tips than their older counterparts, who are more conservative with their wallets.

For some people, location makes a big difference. According to Pew, at fast-casual restaurants like Chipotle and Sweetgreen, or when making a quick stop at a coffee shop, only 25% of Americans say they will usually or often tip.

Americans are troubled by rising expectations of leaving a tip

Among the concerns of those surveyed was disappointment over expectations of leaving tips in increasingly escalating situations outside restaurants.

According to Pew, 72% of people said they expect tipping in more places now than five years ago. Only a third of respondents said they found it easy to determine when and how much to tip for different types of services, such as food delivery and pet sitters.

In hopes of removing some of the guesswork and ensuring that their employees receive adequate tips, many bars and nightclubs now include gratuities in the bill, typically 18 to 25%.

“I’d look at the bill and see a 20 percent gratuity charge,” Lawrence Edgerton of New York City told USA TODAY about some of his experiences grabbing drinks with coworkers.

“Like, how did they know I liked the service?” said Edgerton, a membership coordinator for a private club. “In cases like this I don’t add any extra tips.”

Kaia Gray, a 24-year-old flight attendant in Washington, D.C., says service charges seem to be the norm at bars, restaurants and lounges in the nation’s capital.

“I can’t literally go anywhere in D.C., and it would be a service fee,” she said. “I have to be careful when ordering because the more I order, the higher the surprise fee.”

When to tip?

Leaving a gratuity when dining at a restaurant is a common practice for most Americans, but there appears to be some uncertainty regarding tipping in other situations. Many people are unclear about when and how much to tip in situations such as a hotel stay, haircut, or ride sharing.

“Even though Americans say they are being asked to tip more often, relatively few have much confidence about when and how to do so,” Pew researchers said.

