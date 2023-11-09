Converting $2 to $20,000 has never been easier – if you’re lucky.

According to Heritage Auctions, one of the world’s largest auction houses, some uncirculated US $2 bills can be worth up to $20,000, but this depends on a few factors. And it’s possible that you have it hidden in your purse or in your kitchen junk drawer.

Why? Because many of us are obsessed with owning these special banknotes.

“Americans don’t spend $2 bills because they think they are extremely rare. However, the numbers tell us a different story,” Dustin Johnston, vice president of Heritage Auctions, told MarketWatch. “Over the last five years, they have printed 100 million $2 bills. The fact that they are not circulated and kept as souvenirs is a bit strange. Very few of them have numismatic or collector value.

So, because there is an abundance of $2 bills, chances are good that your own legal tender in that denomination is worth face value. But it doesn’t hurt to check if it’s overpriced, right?

So what separates $2 bills from those that may have significant value? It all depends on three key factors: the serial number, when the banknotes were printed and their condition.

Serial number is big. It is printed on the left and right sides of the front of the bill, usually with a letter on the front. “What we see is fancy serial numbers,” Johnson said. “The 1976 $2 bill with serial number ‘1’ would be worth $20,000 or more. But [for] Most of those people have 1976 $2 bills, they are only worth face value. There are very few people who are actually worth more than face value.”

Other high-value serial numbers include what collectors call “solid” or “ladder”. Solid numbers are codes that are all the same digit, such as 8888888888, while ladder numbers have the digits listed in ascending order, such as 12345678910.

And, as one might guess, older $2 bills are more rare than newer ones. Bills considered “old” by collectors are those that are more than 100 years old.

“Apart from the fancy serial numbers, most of the value will be in the larger sized notes [from] 1918 and before. [The] The 1918s are very common. They usually start at $80 to $100 and go up from there,” Johnston said. “Recently, from the 1920s and beyond, over 99% of the prices are going to be slightly above face value. “

But it is not so simple to say that the older a $2 bill is, the higher its value, as the number of bills printed in a given year and the total number in circulation can also affect rarity.

The last major factor people should look for in their $2 bill is the condition. A crumpled and torn $2 bill from a high-value year such as 1880 will be worth less than one in good condition. Like other collectibles, banknotes may be classified and compacted to aid conservation. Notes and other collectibles sold at auction are generally graded.

“Grading can be expensive; This one note can range from $20 to $30. So we don’t always have grades for everything,” Johnson said. “Many modern $2 bills, they can [be] Crisp is uncirculated and the grade is quite high, but there are marginal values, so much so that they don’t even deserve to be graded, so condition isn’t everything.

There are several different organizations that grade collectibles, such as PCGS, PSA, and SGC.

For those with further inquiries about the value of their $2 bill or any other collectible banknote, Heritage Auctions offers a free online appraisal where collectors can upload images to their website here.

The $2 bill dates back to 1862, and versions of the bill initially feature the likenesses of Alexander Hamilton and then later Thomas Jefferson. More $2 bills will likely be printed in the coming years, so Johnson does not recommend holding onto today’s $2 bills in the hope that they will become valuable years from now.

“Holding the common people for the next 30 years – they are common now, [and] They will probably remain common,” he said. “Now it’s almost better for you to spend them, or deposit them in the bank, versus keeping them.”

